Russian missile hits Poltava Oblast last night

Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast early on October 29. Air defenses did not down the missile, but no casualties or damage was reported.
byYuri Zoria
29/10/2023
1 minute read
In the early hours of 29 October, the Russian forces launched a missile strike on Poltava Oblast in northeastern Ukraine, according to a statement by Regional Administration Head Filip Pronin.

“The enemy again carried out a missile attack on Myrhorodskyi district. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, no damage to civilian infrastructure,” he wrote on Telegram messanger.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that there was one Kh-59 guided missile, launched from a Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast located north of Ukraine. The air defender did not shoot down the missile, but “preliminarily, without losses and serious consequences,” the Air Force says.

Liga notes that Russia’s last night strike is at least the fourth for Poltava Oblast since the beginning of the month.

  • On 16 October, debris from downed Russian missiles fell on residential buildings in Myrhorod, damaging about 50 detached houses and apartments. Three people were trapped under the rubble and then hospitalized.
  • Also, a report of an explosion during an air raid alarm in Myrhorod community appeared on 11 October, but the Russian strike reportedly did not hit critical and other civilian infrastructure.
  • Another explosion was heard overnight into 7 October.

