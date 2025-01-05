World War II firearms found in Poltava Oblast forest

Ukrainian police have secured nine boxes of ammunition and twenty-five rifle parts dating back to World War II, discovered in a forest strip in Poltava Oblast, the Poltava Police Communications Department reported.

Similar World War II munition discoveries are common in Ukraine. For example, in October, explosive technicians in Rivne Oblast’s Dubno district neutralized 11 World War II aviation bombs found near a forest area, including two FAB-100, four FAB-50, three OFAB-50, and two AO-25.

According to police officials, on 3 January, the Police Department No.2 of Poltava District received reports from civilians about suspicious objects found in a forest strip between the villages of Korzhi and Hlyboka Balka.

The police investigative team and explosive experts recovered nine ammunition boxes and 25 corroded rifle parts from the location. Police officials added that authorities are currently determining the disposal procedure for the discovered weapons and ammunition.

WWII rifle ammunition found in Poltava Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

The ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war has also increased modern ammunition findings. In December, authorities discovered 58 various hand grenades, mines, an anti-tank grenade launcher, and over 1,600 rounds of various calibers in a forest strip in Poltava Oblast – a non-frontline region – possibly indicating a cache prepared for potential Russian sabotage activities.

