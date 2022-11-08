Ukraine’s President to take part in G20 summit

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the G20 leaders’ summit, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia, but most likely in an online format, presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov said in a comment to “Suspilne“.
“In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the G20 summit. I can’t say more,” Nikiforov said.
Also, Nikiforov clarified that Zelenskyy will definitely participate in the summit, but it will most likely be an online format.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo is inclined to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin will ultimately not attend the G20 summit in Bali next week, to which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also been invited.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine will refuse to participate in the G-20 summit, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin attends it.
