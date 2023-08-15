Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

India invites Russia but not Ukraine to upcoming G20 summit

India has released the list of invitees for September’s G20 summit in New Delhi, which includes Russia but notably excludes Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
15/08/2023
2 minute read
Screenshot of the invitees’ list the Summit’s official portal
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



India did not include Ukraine in the list of participants for the G20 summit, which will take place in New Delhi in early September. However, Russia was included, according to the list of invitees published on the summit’s website.

Among the G20 permanent members, the leaders of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States have been invited, along with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Representatives of international organizations will also attend the summit: UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO, World Trade Organization, International Labor Organization, Financial Stability Board, and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

According to the summit’s official portal, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will culminate all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society.

“G20 Leaders will adopt a declaration after the New Delhi Summit, stating their commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed during the respective ministerial and working group meetings,” the organizers reported.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that the Indian side had sent invitations to all G20 members, but it was not specified who confirmed their presence.

The ICC issued warrants in March for Putin and a Russian children’s rights official over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. However, India has not signed or ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Thus, Putin would not face arrest there under an ICC warrant.

Earlier, Putin did not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa to avoid an ICC arrest warrant. Ukrainian officials and NGOs have welcomed the issuance of the ICC arrest warrant for Putin but still maintain the need for a separate tribunal for Russian war crimes.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts