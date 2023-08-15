India invites Russia but not Ukraine to upcoming G20 summit

India did not include Ukraine in the list of participants for the G20 summit, which will take place in New Delhi in early September. However, Russia was included, according to the list of invitees published on the summit’s website.

Among the G20 permanent members, the leaders of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States have been invited, along with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Representatives of international organizations will also attend the summit: UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO, World Trade Organization, International Labor Organization, Financial Stability Board, and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

According to the summit’s official portal, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will culminate all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society.

“G20 Leaders will adopt a declaration after the New Delhi Summit, stating their commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed during the respective ministerial and working group meetings,” the organizers reported.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that the Indian side had sent invitations to all G20 members, but it was not specified who confirmed their presence.

The ICC issued warrants in March for Putin and a Russian children’s rights official over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. However, India has not signed or ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Thus, Putin would not face arrest there under an ICC warrant.

Earlier, Putin did not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa to avoid an ICC arrest warrant. Ukrainian officials and NGOs have welcomed the issuance of the ICC arrest warrant for Putin but still maintain the need for a separate tribunal for Russian war crimes.

