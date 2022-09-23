Russian occupiers “very cruelly tortured” Ukrainian PoWs – Ukraine’s Intelligence

Russian occupiers very cruelly tortured Ukrainian PoWs, freed on Sept. 21, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said.

“Everyone is in a completely different condition. Unfortunately, this is true. There are individuals who are physically more or less in normal condition, except for chronic malnutrition. There are individuals who have been subjected to very severe torture. Unfortunately, the percentage of such individuals among those who we returned is quite large. Many of them were subjected to very cruel forms of torture,” Budanov said.

Most of those who have been released need treatment, and all of them need psychological rehabilitation.