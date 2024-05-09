At least three fuel tanks destroyed at occupied Luhansk’s oil depot on 8 May, satellite imagery shows

Explosions and a fire at an oil depot in temporarily occupied Luhansk overnight on 7-8 May destroyed at least three fuel storage tanks, as shown in satellite imagery published by RFE/RL on 9 May.

On 8 May, Leonid Pasechnik, the head of Russia’s occupation administration of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast, claimed that ATACMS missiles struck an oil depot in Luhansk CIty. He said that the attack allegedly injured at least five employees, who were hospitalized. Additionally, power lines and high-pressure gas pipelines ostensibly suffered damage.

Ukrainian forces frequently target Russian and Russian-controlled fuel storage and processing facilities to disrupt military logistics and oil product exports. Over recent months, Ukrainian drones have struck over a dozen facilities, spanning remote regions like Vologda, Nizhny Novgorod, and Tatarstan.

The satellite image by Planet dated 8 May shared by the Russian office of RFE/RL on Telegram in an animation presenting the same location before the attack shows that at least three fuel storage tanks destroyed by fire.

On 9 May, allegedly Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai not far from occupied Crimea, causing fire.

Also, a fixed-wing drone hit a Russian refinery in Salavat, some 1,300 km from Ukraine’s border.

Read also: