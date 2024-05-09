Eng
At least three fuel tanks destroyed at occupied Luhansk’s oil depot on 8 May, satellite imagery shows

A satellite image reveals that three fuel tanks were destroyed in an alleged ATACMS May 8 attack on a fuel depot in occupied Luhansk.
Yuri Zoria
09/05/2024
Satellite imagery by Planet shared by RFE/RL show damage to Russian-controlled oil depot in occupied Luhansk after the May 8 attack (center).
Explosions and a fire at an oil depot in temporarily occupied Luhansk overnight on 7-8 May destroyed at least three fuel storage tanks, as shown in satellite imagery published by RFE/RL on 9 May.

On 8 May, Leonid Pasechnik, the head of Russia’s occupation administration of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast, claimed that ATACMS missiles struck an oil depot in Luhansk CIty. He said that the attack allegedly injured at least five employees, who were hospitalized. Additionally, power lines and high-pressure gas pipelines ostensibly suffered damage. 

Ukrainian forces frequently target Russian and Russian-controlled fuel storage and processing facilities to disrupt military logistics and oil product exports. Over recent months, Ukrainian drones have struck over a dozen facilities, spanning remote regions like Vologda, Nizhny Novgorod, and Tatarstan.

Russian proxy reports ATACMS missile hit on Luhansk oil depot

The satellite image by Planet dated 8 May shared by the Russian office of RFE/RL on Telegram in an animation presenting the same location before the attack shows that at least three fuel storage tanks destroyed by fire.

On 9 May, allegedly Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai not far from occupied Crimea, causing fire.

Also, a fixed-wing drone hit a Russian refinery in Salavat, some 1,300 km from Ukraine’s border.

Read also:

 

