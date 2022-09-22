215 Ukrainian PoWs exchanged from Russian captivity, including 108 Azov Regiment’s soldiers

215 Ukrainian PoWs exchanged from Russian captivity, including 108 Azov Regiment’s soldiers

Mariupol defenders return home after prisoner exchange on 21 September 2022. Photo: Volodymyr Zolkin 

Ukraine managed to exchange 215 prisoners of war from Russian captivity. The head of Zelenskyy’s Office, Andrii Yermak, said that among those are 124 officers and 108 soldiers of the Azov Regiment.

The largest part of the exchange took place in Chernihiv Oblast in the late hours of 21 September.

“Finally, we were able to return another part of the defenders of Mariupol, including the fighters of the Azov regiment. Tonight the exchange took place that we’ve been waiting for,” wrote Maksym Zhorin, former commander of the Azov regiment.

In his interview with PBS released on 19 September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he had negotiated with Putin the exchange of 200 Ukrainian prisoners:

“In Uzbekistan, I got together with President Putin, and we had very extensive discussions with him. And he is actually showing me that he’s willing to end this as soon as possible. That was my impression, because the way things are going right now are quite problematic; 200 hostages will be exchanged upon an agreement between the parties,” he said to PBS.

Photos of those exchanged confirm the release of:

  • Mariupol Patrol Police Head Mykhailo Vershynin:
Mariupol Patrol Police Chief Mykhailo Vershynin during the battle of Mariupol (left) and after his release from the Russian captivity on 21 September 2022. ~

Mariupol Patrol Police Chief Mykhailo Vershynin during the battle of Mariupol (left) and after his release from the Russian captivity on 21 September 2022.

  • paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk:
Paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk (call sign Ptashka ‘Birdie’) after her release from Russian captivity on 21 September 2021. Photo: Mykhailo Zolkin. ~

Paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk (call sign Ptashka ‘Birdie’) after her release from Russian captivity on 21 September 2021. Photo: Mykhailo Zolkin.

  • the 36th brigade’s senior sergeant Mykhailo Dianov
Sr-Sgt Makhailo Dianov (call sign Beard) during the battle for Mariupol (top) and on the day of the prisoner exchange, Sep 21, 2022. Collage via Twitter/@Gerashchenko_en ~

Sr-Sgt Makhailo Dianov (call sign Beard) during the battle for Mariupol (top) and on the day of the prisoner exchange, Sep 21, 2022. Collage via Twitter/@Gerashchenko_en

  • Mariupol policeman Sviatoslav Yermolov:
Mariupol policeman Sviatoslav Yermolov after his release from Russian captivity (left), before the captivity (right). Collage: social media ~

Mariupol policeman Sviatoslav Yermolov after his release from Russian captivity (left), before the captivity (right). Collage: social media

Also, Azov Regiment’s commander Denys Prokopenko and deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar, as well as other Azov and marine commanders were possibly released under the extraction procedure.

Commander and deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, Denys Prokopenko (middle) and Svyatoslav Palamar (second from the left) released from Russian captivity. “This photo was taken in Turkey. Five commanders of “Azov” and marine corps were freed under the guarantees of President Erdogan,” Novynarnia wrote. 21 September 2022. ~

Commander and deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, Denys Prokopenko (middle) and Svyatoslav Palamar (second from the left) released from Russian captivity. “This photo was taken in Turkey. Five commanders of “Azov” and marine corps were freed under the guarantees of President Erdogan,” Novynarnia wrote. 21 September 2022.

Sources of the Russian-run “DNR” claim that Ukraine handed over to Russians the “servicemen who were captured as a result of the [Russian] retreat in the Kharkiv direction, as well as captured military pilots of the Russian Armed Forces.”

Update: Presidential Office Chief Yermak told President Zelenskyy:

“Among those whom we’ve released today are 108 fighters of the Azov Regiment, and of other formations – National Guard, the servicemen of the ground forces, navy, border guard, police, territorial defense, SBU officers, transport state servants, state customs service.”

 

  • On June 29, as part of the largest exchange of prisoners since February 24, Ukraine returned home 144 soldiers, including 95 defenders of Azovstal.
  • In May, Russians transferred the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol to a penal colony Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Ukrainian power structures claimed that 2,449 Ukrainian servicemen were held in Donetsk’s Olenivka as prisoners of war.
  • Following Kyiv orders, the encircled defenders of Mariupol left their last stronghold in the city – the Azovstal steel mill – on May 16-20. Russia stated that there were 2,439 fighters who came out of Azovstal. The representatives of the Red Cross registered those as prisoners of war.

 

