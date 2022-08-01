Russia denies Red Cross access to site of Ukrainian POW massacre in Olenivka

“Our request to access the POWs from Olenivka penal facility yesterday has not been granted. Granting ICRC access to POWs is an obligation of parties to conflict under the Geneva Conventions,” the ICRC posted on twitter.

To be clear, our request to access the POWs from Olenivka penal facility yesterday has not been granted.



Granting ICRC access to POWs is an obligation of parties to conflict under the Geneva Conventions. — ICRC Ukraine (@ICRC_ua) July 30, 2022

Min. 50 Ukrainian POWs, mostly from Azovstal, were killed in a 29 July blast; Ukraine says it was staged by Russia. ICRC &UN acted as guarantors for POWs during Azovstal surrender.