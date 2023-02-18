Poland called for the accelerated process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU

Latest news Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said at the Munich Security Conference on Friday that we live at a turning point in history and should think outside the box. For Ukraine, it is necessary to create a new accelerated process of accession to the EU, he said, Interfax Ukraine reports.

We cannot compare what is happening in Ukraine with a ‘normal or almost normal accession process,'” Morawiecki said. “Think outside the box. We live at a turning point in history; we must change almost everything in Europe, and therefore, we must create a new process for Ukraine. Fast track – synonymous to it.

He called to abandon the usual accession process and apply “absolutely new.”

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags