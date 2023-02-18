Poland called for the accelerated process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said at the Munich Security Conference on Friday that we live at a turning point in history and should think outside the box. For Ukraine, it is necessary to create a new accelerated process of accession to the EU, he said, Interfax Ukraine reports.
“We cannot compare what is happening in Ukraine with a ‘normal or almost normal accession process,'” Morawiecki said. “Think outside the box. We live at a turning point in history; we must change almost everything in Europe, and therefore, we must create a new process for Ukraine. Fast track – synonymous to it.“
He called to abandon the usual accession process and apply “absolutely new.”