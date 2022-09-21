Russia released 10 international POWs, Saudi official says as reported by Reuters

Russia released on Wednesday 10 prisoners of war captured in Ukraine during its invasion following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a Saudi official according to Reuters reports. The list includes American, British, Swedish, Croatian and Moroccan nationals, the official said, adding that a plane carrying the prisoners landed in the kingdom.

