Ukrainian troops destroy five light motor boats carrying Russian saboteurs – General Staff

Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed five light motor boats carrying Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups on 30 January, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.
“The enemy has intensified the activities of its sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of islands at the mouth of the Dnipro. Over the last day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least five light motor boats with such groups of the enemy,” the report reads.
Ukrainian troops control the northwestern bank of the Dnipro estuary, while Russians control the southeast. At the same time, several islands in the estuary next to Ukraine-controlled Kherson City have been contested.
Read also:
- Neither side has full control of Mykolaiv’s Kinburn Spit and Kherson’s islands – Operational Command South
- Ukrainian rocket and artillery units attacked Kinburn Spit, Nova Kakhovka, Oleshky in occupied south – OpCommand South
The Velykyi Potiomskinskyi or simply Potiomskinskyi island is located in the Dnipro estuary southwest of Kherson. pic.twitter.com/CMCP8SM6jf
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 3, 2023
Tags: boats, Dnipro river, Kherson Oblast