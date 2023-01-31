Ukrainian troops destroy five light motor boats carrying Russian saboteurs – General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed five light motor boats carrying Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups on 30 January, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.

“The enemy has intensified the activities of its sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of ​​islands at the mouth of the Dnipro. Over the last day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least five light motor boats with such groups of the enemy,” the report reads.

Ukrainian troops control the northwestern bank of the Dnipro estuary, while Russians control the southeast. At the same time, several islands in the estuary next to Ukraine-controlled Kherson City have been contested.

