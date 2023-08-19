Ukraine forces neutralize 10 Russian DRG boats in the south

Ukrainian defense forces obliterated 10 boats employed by Russian diversionary-reconnaissance groups (DRGs) within a 24-hour period on August 18 in south of Ukraine. These boats, carrying a total of 40 Russian servicemen and military equipment, were attempting to infiltrate strategically significant areas. The information was confirmed by Nataliya Humeniuk, the Head of the Unified Coordination Press Center of the Operational Command “South.”

Humeniuk stated, “Our counter-battery combat is quite robust. In the past day alone, we managed to destroy 10 enemy boats. These are attempts (by the aggressors) to maneuver between islands. Most of these boats are converted for diversionary-reconnaissance groups’ use.”

Notably, Humeniuk emphasized that the frontline in southern regions has not experienced significant changes due to the defensive nature of Ukrainian forces, which prioritize ensuring the safety of defenders maneuvering on the left bank. “Hence, our counter-battery efforts are focused on eliminating these maneuverable boats that still pose threats to our units. First, we neutralize them, and then we advance,” she added.

Humeniuk further reported that on Friday evening, the aggressors deployed an overwater missile carrier equipped with eight “Kalibr” missiles to the Black Sea. This likely served as a diversion, as the attack occurred later from the northern direction. She also mentioned that the Shahed drones were launched “somewhere from the Kursk direction.”

Throughout the night, the southern regions witnessed a restless period, as the enemy intensified its shelling efforts. According to Humeniuk, the Russian forces are struggling with ammunition shortages and logistical problems, which lead them to target civilian populations. “In the past combat day, 10 populated areas within our responsibility zone were under fire, some more than once. Five individuals were wounded, and one civilian lost their life. More than 30 private houses and multi-apartment buildings were partially damaged or completely destroyed. The enemy is hitting residential districts quite effectively and deliberately. This primarily pertains to the right-bank Kherson region and the Ochakiv direction,” she concluded.