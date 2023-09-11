Ukrainian forces destroy six Russian boats in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian troops have destroyed six Russian combat boats trying to regain lost positions from the water, maneuvering among islands along the occupied left bank of the Kherson Oblast, head of the press center of the Operational Command Pivden (South) Nataliia Humeniuk told Radio Svoboda media outlet on 11 September.

“At this stage, we can say that the enemy continues to operate there. They are looking for ways to create denser defenses. Including from the direction of the Dnipro itself, from the water. But minus six boats is a very eloquent, convincing summary that we can now say for the past 24 hours,” Humeniuk said.

Humeniuk emphasized that Russian forces on the left bank are predominant and “very powerful.”

On 3 September, the Ukrainian Navy released a video of the destruction of a Russian patrol boat, reportedly in the north-western part of the Black Sea, by “Navy Aviation.” The video shows a strike of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle.

Read also: