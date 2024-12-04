Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian troops assembles 300 boats on islands near Kherson, trying to gain foothold there

Ukrainian forces report repeated futile assault attempts, strategic reconnaissance ongoing.
byMaria Tril
04/12/2024
2 minute read
kherson
The situation around Kherson and the oblast as of 4 December 2024. Credit: Deep State map
Russian troops assembles 300 boats on islands near Kherson, trying to gain foothold there

Russian forces have intensified their assault on the Kherson direction, conducting seven storming attempts to establish a strategic foothold on island zones, according to Vladislav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

Russian forces occupied Kherson city in March 2022 during the initial stages of the full-scale invasion. Ukrainian forces liberated the city on 11 November 2022 in a strategically moment when they successfully pushed Russian troops back across the Dnipro River.

Voloshyn told Suspilne that Russia aims to capture a certain beachhead, hold it, and draw as many of our forces and resources as possible. All these assaults end in nothing. They are completely futile, with the enemy only suffering losses.

Intelligence reports indicate that Russian forces are currently training assault groups at training grounds in temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. Voloshyn said they are utilizing boats from the so-called Dnipro Flotilla, repositioned to the Tender and Kinburn Spits in early autumn.

Russian forces are practicing elements like crossing water obstacles and deploying small infantry landing groups, according to Voloshyn.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin told Financial Times that “Russia wants to launch another offensive here” and confirmed the assembly of “300 boats for river crossing.”

The Ukrainian defense forces remain vigilant, continuously conducting multi-faceted reconnaissance, including satellite and drone surveillance.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts