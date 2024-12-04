Russian troops assembles 300 boats on islands near Kherson, trying to gain foothold there

Russian forces have intensified their assault on the Kherson direction, conducting seven storming attempts to establish a strategic foothold on island zones, according to Vladislav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

Russian forces occupied Kherson city in March 2022 during the initial stages of the full-scale invasion. Ukrainian forces liberated the city on 11 November 2022 in a strategically moment when they successfully pushed Russian troops back across the Dnipro River.

Voloshyn told Suspilne that Russia aims to capture a certain beachhead, hold it, and draw as many of our forces and resources as possible. All these assaults end in nothing. They are completely futile, with the enemy only suffering losses.

Intelligence reports indicate that Russian forces are currently training assault groups at training grounds in temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. Voloshyn said they are utilizing boats from the so-called Dnipro Flotilla, repositioned to the Tender and Kinburn Spits in early autumn.

Russian forces are practicing elements like crossing water obstacles and deploying small infantry landing groups, according to Voloshyn.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin told Financial Times that “Russia wants to launch another offensive here” and confirmed the assembly of “300 boats for river crossing.”

The Ukrainian defense forces remain vigilant, continuously conducting multi-faceted reconnaissance, including satellite and drone surveillance.

