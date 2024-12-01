Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian attack on Kherson shuttle bus kills three and leaves 11 civilians injured

A Russian drone dropped explosives on a bus in Kherson, injuring civilians, including elderly, with blast trauma and fractures. Eight remain hospitalized.
byYuri Zoria
01/12/2024
2 minute read
russian attack kherson shuttle bus kills three leaves 11 civilians injured city struck drone morning 1 2024 7401a34d-1606-4712-b9fa-031d7db32424 forces carried out strike killing injuring others reported oleksandr prokudin head oblast
Kherson city bus struck by a Russian drone on the morning of 1 December 2024. Photo: Telegram/Khuyovyi Kherson
Russian attack on Kherson shuttle bus kills three and leaves 11 civilians injured

On the morning of 1 December, Russian forces carried out a drone strike on a shuttle bus in Kherson, killing three civilians and injuring 11 others. The attack was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Russia continues to target Kherson City in an ongoing so-called “human safari,” with drones deliberately dropping munitions on civilians daily. The city also faces consistent artillery attacks. Similar deliberate targeting of frontline cities by Russia is observed across the entire frontline.

Prokudin wrote:

“Today, Russia once again showed its true face,” he stated. “On the anniversary of Ukraine’s independence referendum, the enemy launched another attack on civilians, dropping explosives on a shuttle bus.”

According to the report, the casualties included six individuals diagnosed with blast trauma. A 56-year-old woman suffered shrapnel injuries to her head, arms, and legs, while a 70-year-old resident sustained a fractured leg. Eight of the injured are currently hospitalized.

Public broadcaster Suspilne reported that five of those injured in the Russian attack on the shuttle bus were in serious condition and have undergone surgery. Additionally, three people were killed in the strike, according to Vitalii Khomukha, head of the city hospital’s surgical department.

Earlier, the oblast head reported that Russian forces shelled 14 settlements in Kherson Oblast during the previous day. Two people were killed, and 15 were injured, Prokudin said.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts