Russian attack on Kherson shuttle bus kills three and leaves 11 civilians injured

On the morning of 1 December, Russian forces carried out a drone strike on a shuttle bus in Kherson, killing three civilians and injuring 11 others. The attack was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Russia continues to target Kherson City in an ongoing so-called “human safari,” with drones deliberately dropping munitions on civilians daily. The city also faces consistent artillery attacks. Similar deliberate targeting of frontline cities by Russia is observed across the entire frontline.

Prokudin wrote:

“Today, Russia once again showed its true face,” he stated. “On the anniversary of Ukraine’s independence referendum, the enemy launched another attack on civilians, dropping explosives on a shuttle bus.”

According to the report, the casualties included six individuals diagnosed with blast trauma. A 56-year-old woman suffered shrapnel injuries to her head, arms, and legs, while a 70-year-old resident sustained a fractured leg. Eight of the injured are currently hospitalized.

Public broadcaster Suspilne reported that five of those injured in the Russian attack on the shuttle bus were in serious condition and have undergone surgery. Additionally, three people were killed in the strike, according to Vitalii Khomukha, head of the city hospital’s surgical department.

Earlier, the oblast head reported that Russian forces shelled 14 settlements in Kherson Oblast during the previous day. Two people were killed, and 15 were injured, Prokudin said.

Related: