Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

No Azov soldiers freed in 1000-for-1000 prisoner swap

More than 800 soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard’s Azov unit remain in Russian captivity since 2022.
byYuri Zoria
25/05/2025
3 minute read
azov soldiers freed 1000-for-1000 prisoner swap smoke rising over azovstal - last ukrainian stronghold mariupol 2022 video militarnyi ukraine's recent large-scale exchange russia did include any members 12th special operations
Smoke rising over Azovstal – the last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol. May 2022. Video screenshot via Militarnyi
No Azov soldiers freed in 1000-for-1000 prisoner swap

Ukraine’s recent large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia did not include any members of the 12th Special Operations Brigade Azov, according to a statement by the National Guard’s 1st Corps Azov. The three-day swap, which concluded today, involved the return of 1000 prisoners on each side but left out the Azov fighters who had defended Mariupol in early 2022.

On 17 May 2022, the Russian siege of Azovstal – the last Ukrainian-held stronghold in the Mariupol – ended through negotiations involving the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The day before, Ukraine’s General Staff announced that the Mariupol garrison, including remnants of the Azov Regiment, had completed its mission and begun evacuation. Following high command orders, the Azov fighters surrendered and were taken to Russian-controlled territory. Later, some Azov officers and rank-and-file soldiers have returned to Ukraine, but most of the regiment remains in illegal Russian captivity.

In a statement published on Telegram, the National Guard Corps Azov welcomed the exchange of members of two National Guard’s brigades – 14th Chervona Kalyna and 15th Kara-Dag – among those 1,000 prisoners who returned home over the past three days,

We welcome home every soldier who today returned to their native land. Together we will restore our strength and defend Ukraine with even greater determination,” the statement said.

Then Azov confirmed:

“However, there were no servicemen of the 12th Brigade Azov in this exchange.

The soldiers of Azov – the National Guard’s regiment at the time – had held off Russian forces alongside marines and local police for 86 days during the siege of Mariupol, delaying their advance and enabling Ukraine to organize its national defense. The defenders of Azovstal steel plant – the last Ukrainian stronghold in the city – were captured after the Ukrainian command ordered them to surrender.

The fighters who were taken into captivity following orders after 86 days of defending Mariupol have been there for over 3 years,” Azov’s statement reads. “Over 800 Azov fighters are in their fourth year of captivity.”

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts