No Azov soldiers freed in 1000-for-1000 prisoner swap

Ukraine’s recent large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia did not include any members of the 12th Special Operations Brigade Azov, according to a statement by the National Guard’s 1st Corps Azov. The three-day swap, which concluded today, involved the return of 1000 prisoners on each side but left out the Azov fighters who had defended Mariupol in early 2022.

On 17 May 2022, the Russian siege of Azovstal – the last Ukrainian-held stronghold in the Mariupol – ended through negotiations involving the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The day before, Ukraine’s General Staff announced that the Mariupol garrison, including remnants of the Azov Regiment, had completed its mission and begun evacuation. Following high command orders, the Azov fighters surrendered and were taken to Russian-controlled territory. Later, some Azov officers and rank-and-file soldiers have returned to Ukraine, but most of the regiment remains in illegal Russian captivity.

In a statement published on Telegram, the National Guard Corps Azov welcomed the exchange of members of two National Guard’s brigades – 14th Chervona Kalyna and 15th Kara-Dag – among those 1,000 prisoners who returned home over the past three days,

“We welcome home every soldier who today returned to their native land. Together we will restore our strength and defend Ukraine with even greater determination,” the statement said.

Then Azov confirmed:

“However, there were no servicemen of the 12th Brigade Azov in this exchange.”

The soldiers of Azov – the National Guard’s regiment at the time – had held off Russian forces alongside marines and local police for 86 days during the siege of Mariupol, delaying their advance and enabling Ukraine to organize its national defense. The defenders of Azovstal steel plant – the last Ukrainian stronghold in the city – were captured after the Ukrainian command ordered them to surrender.

“The fighters who were taken into captivity following orders after 86 days of defending Mariupol have been there for over 3 years,” Azov’s statement reads. “Over 800 Azov fighters are in their fourth year of captivity.”