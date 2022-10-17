In course of offensive, Ukrainian defenders significantly replenished exchange fund – Ukraine’s President

In the course of the offensive, the exchange fund was significantly replenished, very heavy battles continue in Soledar and Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy equipment in the Kherson direction, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video-address.

Zelenskyy awarded Ukrainian defenders for the destruction of Russian equipment in the Kherson direction and units that significantly increased the ability to return Ukrainians home from Russian captivity during the offensive.

“The situation on the frontline has not changed significantly over the past day. The key hotspots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut, where very heavy fighting continues. The occupants have thrown all those they could against our forces, including 2 thousand “convicts” – they are among the mercenaries there. And these are “prisoners” with long sentences for serious crimes. They are kept at the front not only with money, but also with the promise of amnesty.
This is how the Russian state sponsors terror – it searches for murderers in prisons and promises them freedom if they kill again. Does anyone in the world still doubt whether Russia should be officially recognized as a terrorist state? I doubt it.”

