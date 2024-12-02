Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Pro-EU ruling party wins Romania’s parliamentary elections but far-right pushes for influence

Romania’s Social Democrats won, but a surge in far-right votes led to a fragmented parliament, complicating coalition talks amid concerns over Russian influence.
byYuri Zoria
02/12/2024
2 minute read
pro-eu ruling party wins romania's parliamentary elections far-right pushes influence romanian voter casting ballot moldova's comrat city 1 romania social democrats (psd) have emerged victorious securing around 22% vote preliminary
A Romanian voter casting his ballot in Moldova’s Comrat city in the December 1 parliamentary elections. Photo: RFE/RL’s Moldova Service
Pro-EU ruling party wins Romania’s parliamentary elections but far-right pushes for influence

Romania’s ruling Social Democrats (PSD) have emerged victorious in the December 1 parliamentary elections, securing around 22% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the country’s electoral commission, Bloomberg reported on 2 December. However, a significant surge in support for far-right parties has led to a fragmented parliament, making it challenging to form a stable coalition government.

The Romania leadership has been a strong supporter of Kyiv amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, including military aid and facilitating Ukrainian grain exports through its Black Sea port of Constanța. However, the growing influence of the pro-Russian far-right has raised concerns about a potential shift in Romania’s foreign policy, like it occurred last year in Slovakia.

Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) secured 18%, while the National Liberal Party (PNL) came in third with 13%, leaving the country with a divided political landscape that will require complex negotiations for a new ruling coalition.

The Guardian notes that the rise of far-right parties has been fueled by the growing influence of ultranationalists. Among those is Călin Georgescu, a previously little-known pro-Russian figure who unexpectedly led the first round of the presidential election and can still win in the upcoming runoff.

This shift has raised concerns about Romania’s political direction, with fears that the country may move closer to Moscow rather than remaining committed to European Union and NATO integration.

The Social Democrats’ victory will provide some relief to pro-EU factions, but with the far-right now representing a larger bloc in parliament, the formation of a new government will be far from straightforward. Political expert Marius Ghincea warned AFP that the political fragmentation will likely result in a prolonged and difficult coalition process, with multiple parties needing to cooperate to prevent far-right factions from gaining more power.

While Romania’s parliamentary election results show a pro-European coalition remains feasible, the incoming president will be chosen in the second round of the presidential elections on 8 December. He will play a crucial role in shaping the future direction of the country’s leadership.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!