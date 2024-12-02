Pro-EU ruling party wins Romania’s parliamentary elections but far-right pushes for influence

Romania’s ruling Social Democrats (PSD) have emerged victorious in the December 1 parliamentary elections, securing around 22% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the country’s electoral commission, Bloomberg reported on 2 December. However, a significant surge in support for far-right parties has led to a fragmented parliament, making it challenging to form a stable coalition government.

The Romania leadership has been a strong supporter of Kyiv amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, including military aid and facilitating Ukrainian grain exports through its Black Sea port of Constanța. However, the growing influence of the pro-Russian far-right has raised concerns about a potential shift in Romania’s foreign policy, like it occurred last year in Slovakia.

Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) secured 18%, while the National Liberal Party (PNL) came in third with 13%, leaving the country with a divided political landscape that will require complex negotiations for a new ruling coalition.

The Guardian notes that the rise of far-right parties has been fueled by the growing influence of ultranationalists. Among those is Călin Georgescu, a previously little-known pro-Russian figure who unexpectedly led the first round of the presidential election and can still win in the upcoming runoff.

This shift has raised concerns about Romania’s political direction, with fears that the country may move closer to Moscow rather than remaining committed to European Union and NATO integration.

The Social Democrats’ victory will provide some relief to pro-EU factions, but with the far-right now representing a larger bloc in parliament, the formation of a new government will be far from straightforward. Political expert Marius Ghincea warned AFP that the political fragmentation will likely result in a prolonged and difficult coalition process, with multiple parties needing to cooperate to prevent far-right factions from gaining more power.

While Romania’s parliamentary election results show a pro-European coalition remains feasible, the incoming president will be chosen in the second round of the presidential elections on 8 December. He will play a crucial role in shaping the future direction of the country’s leadership.

Related: