107 Ukrainian soldiers liberated from Russian captivity – President’s Office

 

On Nov. 3, 107 Ukrainian soldiers were liberated from Russian captivity, including 74 defending Azovstal, Head of the President’s Office  Andrii Yermak said in Telegram.

“We returned home many wounded in the battles. In particular, we managed to exchange seriously wounded and bedridden from Mariupol, from “Azovstal”, guys with shrapnel wounds of arms and legs, gunshot wounds of various parts of the body,” Yermak said.  “There are people with amputated limbs and burns, who can’t feel part of their face, with infected wounds. There is also a wounded soldier as a result of the explosion in Olenivka Colony. Many of our guys were injured back in March. The state will do everything necessary to help each of them.”

Ukraine returned 6 officers, 101 privates and sergeants.

