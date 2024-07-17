UAE mediates new prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine are reportedly preparing to exchange 180 prisoners in a deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates, according to a source familiar with the arrangements.

According to Bloomberg, the exchange, set to take place on Wednesday morning Ukraine time, would mark the sixth such swap facilitated by the UAE this year.

“Each side planned to release 90 prisoners if the deal goes ahead as planned,” the source, who requested anonymity, told. This latest exchange would bring the total number of prisoners swapped under UAE mediation in 2024 to nearly 1,400.

The UAE has been instrumental in facilitating negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and Russia and the United States. The Gulf state previously provided logistical support and a venue for the high-profile exchange that saw WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

In early June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was holding 6,465 Ukrainian prisoners of war, while Ukrainian authorities had 1,348 Russians in custody.

This latest development follows a controversial incident in January when a plane was shot down in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Russian officials claimed the aircraft was carrying 65 prisoners intended for exchange, an assertion challenged by Kyiv, which stated that Russia had not provided evidence to support this claim.

