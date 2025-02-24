Zelenskyy: Release of all Ukrainian prisoners may be a step towards ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the Support Ukraine summit held on Russia releasing all Ukrainian captives would signal a genuine step toward ending the war at the Support Ukraine summit held Sunday.

“Ukraine is ready for an all-for-all exchange, it is a fair option,” Zelenskyy told world leaders gathered in Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The president emphasized that peace initiatives must begin with trust-building measures. “The end of the war should begin with steps that restore confidence in the situation itself, because there is no trust in Russia,” Zelenskyy said.

According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Russia currently holds over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians. Moscow has also reportedly deported or forcibly displaced more than 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, Belarus, or Russian-occupied territories.

The latest prisoner swap between the two countries took place on 5 February, when 150 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Russian captivity.

Zelenskyy’s comments come amid growing expectations for peace talks in 2025, spurred by US President Donald Trump’s push for a swift ceasefire.

Regarding potential negotiations, Zelenskyy insisted that Ukraine must be at the table alongside European partners.

“Ukraine, Europe together with America – we must be at the negotiating table opposite Russia, so that the need for peace is not again drowned out by promises of normalization, reset or appeasement,” he said.

The Ukrainian President also suggested that if NATO membership remains elusive, Ukraine and its partners would be forced to “build NATO inside the country.” He maintained that Ukraine deserves membership in both the EU and NATO, which would be cheaper and solid security guarantees from Russian aggression.

