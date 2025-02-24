Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: Release of all Ukrainian prisoners may be a step towards ending the war

Ukraine is ready to exchange all prisoners with Russia in what President Zelenskyy called a “fair option” during the Support Ukraine summit marking three years of full-scale war.
byMaria Tril
24/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025. Source: a screenshot from the NBC news video
Zelenskyy: Release of all Ukrainian prisoners may be a step towards ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the Support Ukraine summit held on Russia releasing all Ukrainian captives would signal a genuine step toward ending the war at the Support Ukraine summit held Sunday.

“Ukraine is ready for an all-for-all exchange, it is a fair option,” Zelenskyy told world leaders gathered in Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The president emphasized that peace initiatives must begin with trust-building measures. “The end of the war should begin with steps that restore confidence in the situation itself, because there is no trust in Russia,” Zelenskyy said.

According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Russia currently holds over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians. Moscow has also reportedly deported or forcibly displaced more than 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, Belarus, or Russian-occupied territories.

The latest prisoner swap between the two countries took place on 5 February, when 150 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Russian captivity.

Zelenskyy’s comments come amid growing expectations for peace talks in 2025, spurred by US President Donald Trump’s push for a swift ceasefire.

Regarding potential negotiations, Zelenskyy insisted that Ukraine must be at the table alongside European partners.

“Ukraine, Europe together with America – we must be at the negotiating table opposite Russia, so that the need for peace is not again drowned out by promises of normalization, reset or appeasement,” he said.

The Ukrainian President also suggested that if NATO membership remains elusive, Ukraine and its partners would be forced to “build NATO inside the country.” He maintained that Ukraine deserves membership in both the EU and NATO, which would be cheaper and solid security guarantees from Russian aggression.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts