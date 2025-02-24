Ukraine downs 113 Russian drones in massive full-scale war anniversary attack

On 24 February, an anniversary day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 185 drones during a large-scale assault.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Russia has been attacking Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure with drones and missiles almost daily. Russia’s strategy aims to disrupt daily life and weaken the country’s ability to resist.

Ukraine’s defense systems intercepted and destroyed 113 attack drones, according to the Air Forces of Ukraine. An additional 71 enemy decoy drones were reported as “locationally lost” without causing damage.

The drones were launched from multiple staging areas, including Orel, Bryansk, and Kursk in Russia, as well as Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The assault impacted multiple regions across Ukraine, with confirmed drone interceptions in twelve oblasts, including Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk.

In Kyiv, debris from an intercepted drone struck an unfinished high-rise building, causing a fire on the 23rd floor that emergency services quickly extinguished. A security guard at the complex required medical attention for acute stress reaction, according to State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported damage to two private residences and two outbuildings in their region.

Russian forces later conducted artillery strikes against the Myriv community in the Nikopol district, though no casualties were reported.

Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration confirmed damage to residential infrastructure. The attack damaged one building’s facade, windows, doors, and roof, along with a vehicle, while the blast wave affected windows in five neighboring buildings.

Related: