American citizen Suedi Murekezi was released from Russian captivity. Source: Presidential Office

64 Ukrainian servicemen and 1 American civilian were released from Russian captivity today in POWs exchange, head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak informed.

In particular, the American citizen Suedi Murekezi was released from Russian captivity. He was taken prisoner in June 2022 by Russian occupiers in Kherson where he helped locals. Russians claimed he was participating in Ukrainian rallies during the occupation.

64 Ukrainian servicemen who were released had been captured by Russians mainly on the Donbas frontline near Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaitseve in Donetsk Oblast. The most severe battles continue near these cities since Russia continues its attempts to break through Ukrainian defense with little success.

23 Ukrainian defenders return home with injuries, some of them are in serious condition. The oldest of the rescued soldiers is 57 years old, the youngest is 19, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said.

