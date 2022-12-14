64 Ukrainian servicemen and 1 American civilian were released from Russian captivity

64 Ukrainian servicemen and 1 American civilian were released from Russian captivity

American citizen Suedi Murekezi was released from Russian captivity. Source: Presidential Office 

Latest news Ukraine

64 Ukrainian servicemen and 1 American civilian were released from Russian captivity today in POWs exchange, head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak informed.

In particular, the American citizen Suedi Murekezi was released from Russian captivity. He was taken prisoner in June 2022 by Russian occupiers in Kherson where he helped locals. Russians claimed he was participating in Ukrainian rallies during the occupation.

64 Ukrainian servicemen were released from Russian captivity on 14 December. Source: Presidential Office ~

64 Ukrainian servicemen were released from Russian captivity on 14 December. Source: Presidential Office

64 Ukrainian servicemen who were released had been captured by Russians mainly on the Donbas frontline near Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaitseve in Donetsk Oblast. The most severe battles continue near these cities since Russia continues its attempts to break through Ukrainian defense with little success.

23 Ukrainian defenders return home with injuries, some of them are in serious condition. The oldest of the rescued soldiers is 57 years old, the youngest is 19, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags