USA and partners can give Ukraine 25-30 long-range MLRS – Congressman

Latest news Ukraine

Adam Smith, head of Defense Committee of the US House of Representatives, said these would be HIMARS and other MLRS from partners, like UK, in an interview with RFE/RL.

US has 50 HIMARS in their arsenal, so giving Ukraine 50-60 would be difficult, the Congressman said.

Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that 50 HIMARS and M270 missile systems are needed for the defense of Ukraine, and 100 such systems for an offensive.

Currently, 12 long-range HIMARS artillery systems of American production and a certain number of MLRS M270 have already been delivered to Ukraine. In the new package of military aid to Ukraine, the USA announced the delivery of four more HIMARS installations.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags