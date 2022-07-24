USA and partners can give Ukraine 25-30 long-range MLRS – Congressman

Adam Smith, head of Defense Committee of the US House of Representatives, said these would be HIMARS and other MLRS from partners, like UK, in an interview with RFE/RL.

US has 50 HIMARS in their arsenal, so giving Ukraine 50-60 would be difficult, the Congressman said.

Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that 50 HIMARS and M270 missile systems are needed for the defense of Ukraine, and 100 such systems for an offensive.

Currently, 12 long-range HIMARS artillery systems of American production and a certain number of MLRS M270 have already been delivered to Ukraine. In the new package of military aid to Ukraine, the USA announced the delivery of four more HIMARS installations.