Andrew Kramer, head of NYT’s new bureau in Kyiv, criticized over Ukraine coverage

Andrew Kramer. Photo by Inform Napalm

On 22 July 2022, The New York Times announced the opening of its bureau in Kyiv to keep covering Russia’s war against Ukraine. But there are indications that the head of the bureau Andrew Kramer was involved in the information and psychological operations of the Kremlin, the Ukrainian OSINT project Informnapalm says.

Informnapalm explains why he gained a reputation of being a pro-Russian journalist who spreads propaganda narratives.

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, war