Zelenskyy warns of “world redistribution” and Putin’s war against EU if the West stops military aid for Ukraine

In an interview with a German TV channel, ARD, Zelenskyy cautioned that if the United States were to stop providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine, Europe would not be able to fill the gap on its own.
byOrysia Hrudka
29/01/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy during an interview
Zelenskyy during an interview with a German TV channel, ARD. Screenshot from the video.
Speaking with an ARD journalist, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that disruption of military aid could have ripple effects beyond Ukraine, saying:

I think the union between the US and Europe will be lost. Europe itself will understand that this is a signal: that if Ukraine does not withstand and Putin goes forward – this is a signal from the US that Europe will be left alone.

He added that a US withdrawal could ultimately “weaken NATO” and embolden Putin, concluding:

“This will be a serious threat. Putin will take advantage of this 100%. And it will be a signal to talk about the fact that NATO will not be so strong.”

At the same time, Zelenskyy said he believes in the unity of the West:

You need to believe in yourself, believe in the people, in Ukraine, believe in partners, and believe in peace. Because any war ends.I believe that we are in a very difficult moment. Both geopolitically and financially, it is still possible to stop Russia with this war. To prevent the destruction of Ukraine. To prevent the destruction of our nation. Prevent global migration.To prevent the third world war.

Zelenskyy also hinted that if the United States of America breaks away from supporting Ukraine and NATO, then someone else in the alliance will have a different opinion about security because they have economic relations with the Russian Federation.

