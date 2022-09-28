Hasidic Jews make traditional Ukraine pilgrimage despite war

of Breslov, the founding father of the Breslov Hasidic movement. The grandson of the founder of Hasidic Judaism, the Baal Shem Tov, Rabbi Nachman was buried in Uman, at a local Jewish cemetery, in 1810.

Hasidic Jews celebrate #RoshHashanah to the sounds of an air raid siren in #Uman, #Ukraine. Pilgrims flock to Rabbi #Nachman grave from all around the world. The local residents speak positively about the holiday during the war. Shana Tova! 🎥 @ZarinaZabrisky pic.twitter.com/SZK3HCPEEf — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 27, 2022

Following a decade-long tradition, the Breslov Hasidic Jews come to worship every year.

The local authorities, police, Ukrainian military, and a special NGO work hard on making sure the celebration goes smoothly.

Oleksandr Benjamin Khmara, the head of Magen NGO in charge of communication and security and the shooting instructor of the Ukrainian army, spoke to Euromaidan Press about this year’s hopes and fears.

Explaining the necessity of the curfew and no alcohol rules to the pilgrims were among the main challenges. Of special concern was the chance of a Kremlin’s provocation in support of Putin’s “de-nazification” narrative.

These provocations had a chance of materializing: the Ukrainian media Babel, citing its sources in Ukrainian intelligence, reported that on 27 September, Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones towards central-Ukrainian Uman to attack Hasidic Jewish. According to the media, these acts of terrorism were part of Iran’s conditions for supplying the drones to Russia.

However, Ukrainian air defense shot them down and the only real threat during the celebration were the air raids.

The sound of sirens mixed with religious singing and chants.

Ukrainian NGO works with the government and local authorities to ensure the smooth celebration of #RoshHashanah in #Uman, amidst the fears of the Kremlin provocation. @ZarinaZabrisky speaks to the head of the special Magen Ukraine force Alexander Benjamin Khmara. pic.twitter.com/PdLM7lxmpU — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 28, 2022

The local residents spoke warmly and with respect about the festivities. A woman who fled Kharkiv’s bombardment and currently stays in Uman, in an interview, said that the more people pray for peace, no matter what faith, the better it is.

“We have the victory already. We just need to receive it,” said Oleksandr Benjamin Khmara, as he also thanked everyone who is praying for Ukraine.

