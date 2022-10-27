Ukraine may already use Israel-made anti-drone systems

The Ukrainian army installed the Israeli interception system “SmartShooter” on light aircraft and drones in an attempt to intercept the Iranian suicide drones as per Israeli media Debka.



These reports were not officially confirmed. According to media reports of The Times of Israel, an Israeli company allegedly sold these weapon systems to Poland. Even though the Defense Ministry of Israel knew that the system’s end user would be Ukraine, it decided not to interfere.

The Smart Shooter system can identify, locate, and hit ground and air targets. It operates under the “one shot, one hit” tenet with the assistance of artificial intelligence.