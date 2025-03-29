ISW: Putin doesn’t actually want UN “external governance” for Ukraine — he wants to stall peace talks

Vladimir Putin’s recent comments calling Ukraine’s leadership “illegitimate” and suggesting “external governance” for the country represent calculated delay tactics in peace negotiations, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts believe the Kremlin manipulates negotiations to extract Western concessions while pursuing battlefield advantages that could force Ukraine’s eventual capitulation.

“The Kremlin continues to hold negotiations hostage and is attempting to extract additional concessions from the West following the progress made in the ongoing ceasefire talks,” the ISW specifically notes in their analysis.

Putin made his statements about UN-supervised “external governance” for Ukraine during a 29 March meeting with the crew of the nuclear submarine Arkhangelsk in Murmansk. He has repeatedly questioned President Zelenskyy’s legitimacy, citing Ukraine’s inability to hold elections during wartime—though this postponement is explicitly mandated by Ukraine’s constitution and other laws.

The ISW assessment emphasizes that “the Kremlin remains committed to its goal to prolong any negotiations for a temporary frontline ceasefire or permanent peace agreement to continue making incremental gains on the battlefield and establish favorable conditions to pursue Ukraine’s complete capitulation.”

The international reaction was swift and unified:

The White House emphasized that “The governance system in Ukraine is defined by its Constitution and the people of the country,” according to a representative of the White House National Security Council, as reported by Reuters.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated clearly: “First of all, Ukraine has a legitimate government, so this must obviously be respected.”

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgii Tykhyi responded by suggesting Russia itself needs temporary UN governance, specifically “starting from Vorkuta,” posting a photo of broken roads and buildings in Russia while noting that Russians “would greatly benefit from any management, except Putin’s.”

Counter-offer: temporary UN governance in Russia, starting with Vorkuta. It seems that locals would benefit greatly from any governance other than Putin, who spends billions of dollars on his criminal war against Ukraine. https://t.co/RpCbzs56cB pic.twitter.com/gJSnu7vpvs — Heorhii Tykhyi (@SpoxUkraineMFA) March 28, 2025

The ISW analysis points to a pattern of Russian diplomatic maneuvering designed to create obstacles while continuing military operations against Ukraine.

