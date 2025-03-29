Massive Russian assault on Dnipro kills 4, injures pregnant woman, destroys iconic restaurant

Four people were killed and 21 injured in a massive Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Among the wounded is a 27-year-old pregnant woman who sustained a stab-like laceration, while a 69-year-old man and woman remain in serious condition, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

“The youngest of the victims is 19 years old, and the oldest is 74. Thirteen victims remain in hospitals,” reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, on Facebook.

The attack involved 20 drones targeting Dnipro, causing fires and widespread destruction. Emergency response mobilized 150 people and 40 pieces of equipment for firefighting efforts. The Bartolomeo floating restaurant, a well-known establishment in the city, was among the structures hit.

A Russian drone attack devastates the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Among the damage: the iconic Bartolomeo, a floating restaurant on the Dnipro River.



Updated information from Saturday morning, 29 March, confirms four private homes were completely destroyed, while at least 10 private homes, several multi-story buildings—including a school, an administrative building, warehouses, and garages—and 21 vehicles sustained damage.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Dnipro, 28 March 2025. Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Russia launches massive drone assault on Ukraine

Russian forces also launched night attacks on Ukraine using 172 Shahed drones and drone imitators overnight.

“It has been confirmed that 94 Shahed drones were shot down in the north, east, and central parts of the country. 69 enemy drone imitators were lost without causing significant damage,” the Ukrainian Air Force stated.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts were all impacted. In Sumy Oblast, drone attacks caused explosions in the Bilopillia community, damaging three private houses. In the Chernechchyna community, explosions damaged both residential and non-residential buildings and a vehicle. In Kharkiv Oblast, Shahed drones struck the town of Borova, and a Geran-2 drone hit an industrial area in Kochetok, damaging windows and vehicles.

