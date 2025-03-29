Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Massive Russian assault on Dnipro kills 4, injures pregnant woman, destroys iconic restaurant

20 Russian drones attacked Dnipro at night. The city saw the destruction of the floating restaurant, a local landmark, as widespread damage and fires took hold.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
29/03/2025
3 minute read
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Dnipro, 28 March 2025. Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service
Massive Russian assault on Dnipro kills 4, injures pregnant woman, destroys iconic restaurant

Four people were killed and 21 injured in a massive Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Among the wounded is a 27-year-old pregnant woman who sustained a stab-like laceration, while a 69-year-old man and woman remain in serious condition, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

“The youngest of the victims is 19 years old, and the oldest is 74. Thirteen victims remain in hospitals,” reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, on Facebook.

The attack involved 20 drones targeting Dnipro, causing fires and widespread destruction. Emergency response mobilized 150 people and 40 pieces of equipment for firefighting efforts. The Bartolomeo floating restaurant, a well-known establishment in the city, was among the structures hit.

Updated information from Saturday morning, 29 March, confirms four private homes were completely destroyed, while at least 10 private homes, several multi-story buildings—including a school, an administrative building, warehouses, and garages—and 21 vehicles sustained damage.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Dnipro, 28 March 2025. Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Russia launches massive drone assault on Ukraine

Russian forces also launched night attacks on Ukraine using 172 Shahed drones and drone imitators overnight.

“It has been confirmed that 94 Shahed drones were shot down in the north, east, and central parts of the country. 69 enemy drone imitators were lost without causing significant damage,” the Ukrainian Air Force stated.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts were all impacted. In Sumy Oblast, drone attacks caused explosions in the Bilopillia community, damaging three private houses. In the Chernechchyna community, explosions damaged both residential and non-residential buildings and a vehicle. In Kharkiv Oblast, Shahed drones struck the town of Borova, and a Geran-2 drone hit an industrial area in Kochetok, damaging windows and vehicles.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts