Nearly 100 cruise missiles destroyed in Ukraine’s recent strike on Russia’s Engels airbase, military says

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has provided updated information on the results of the recent strike on Russia’s Engels-2 airbase in Saratov oblast, revealing that almost 100 air-launched cruise missiles were destroyed in the attack.
The Ukrainian drone attack on the Engels base occurred on 20 March. On 27 March, the General Staff wrote on Facebook:
“According to updated information, as a result of the strike by Ukraine’s Defense Forces on the Russian aerospace forces airfield ‘Engels-2’ on 20 March 2025, the enemy lost 96 air-launched cruise missiles. Including as a result of secondary detonation.”
According to the military, these weapons were intended for conducting three missile strikes against Ukraine during March-April this year.
The General Staff also noted that strikes on aviation fuel storage facilities destroyed significant reserves, “negatively impacting the Russian aggressor’s ability to support combat operations.”
Militarnyi reports that during the attack local residents heard explosion sounds during the drone attack as far as Saratov city, located approximately 15 km away.
Satellite imagery later confirmed the destruction of all warehouse buildings in the aviation weapons storage area at Engels-2, as well as several craters in open ammunition storage areas. The images also revealed traces of fire in the surrounding territory.
This attack is not the first on this Russian airbase and its infrastructure during the war. In January, Ukrainian drones struck aviation fuel storage facilities for Russian strategic bombers twice. The city of Engels also hosts the Kristall oil depot of the Rosrezerv complex, which has already been targeted by Ukrainian drones this year.
