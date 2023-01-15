Canadian PM Trudeau condemns Russian attack on Dnipro

On 15 January, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Russia’s missile attack on residential buildings in Dnipro despicable and abhorrent.
Russia’s attacks on residential buildings in Dnipro, Ukraine are despicable, abhorrent, and completely unacceptable. Canada condemns this violence unequivocally – we stand with the people of Ukraine, and we’ll continue to make sure they have the support they need.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 14, 2023
According to Head of Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko, Russia’s Kh-22 missile killed 29 people, including one child, and injured 73.