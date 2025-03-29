Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia concentrates troops near Sumy Oblast, bombs 40 settlements in single day

As Ukrainian forces track Russian military movements along the northern border, guided aerial bombs have become Moscow’s weapon of choice, decimating dozens of Sumy Oblast communities .
byOlena Mukhina
29/03/2025
4 minute read
attack on sumy march 2024
Destroyed 5-storey residential building in Sumy due to Russian attack on 13 March 2024. Credit: Sumy Military Administration
Russia concentrates troops near Sumy Oblast, bombs 40 settlements in single day

Russian troops have concentrated most of their forces near Sumy Oblast, says Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, the spokesperson for the Siversk operational-tactical grouping, UkrInform reports.

On 27 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the next Russian offensives could target Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The Russian attacks and airstrikes have intensified along the border in Sumy Oblast recently as Russian forces were attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses and disrupt supply routes to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Russian Kursk Oblast.

Mysnyk states that Ukrainian forces fully control their area of responsibility, which includes Chernihiv, Sumy, and part of Kharkiv oblasts.

“The intensity of Russian shelling along the entire border remains quite high, with Sumy Oblast being the most heavily targeted. In the territorial communities of the Sumy district, Russian troops use guided aerial bombs daily, wiping out settlements off the map. Over the past day, we recorded strikes on 54 settlements, 40 of which were in Sumy Oblast,” Mysnyk reported.

He specifies that the occupiers primarily employ FPV drones of various types, unmanned aerial vehicle-dropped munitions, strike drones, and guided aerial bombs, while artillery use has decreased.

Commenting on Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, Mysnyk has noted that the highest concentration of Russian forces is currently near Sumy Oblast.

“Russia’s main concentration is opposite our Sumy Oblast. Besides sabotage and reconnaissance groups, they deploy small infantry groups to probe our defenses. Where possible, they attempt to amass forces or seize settlements. However, our troops detect them in time,” he says.

Mysnyk emphasizes that Ukraine’s Defense Forces closely monitor Russian military formations along the border and their numbers.

“We are carefully tracking the presence and movements of Russian troops along the border. At this moment, we do not see signs of the formation of a large strike group,” he says, adding that Ukrainian forces are prepared for various battlefield scenarios.

He also notes that Russia is deploying all types of drones in the border areas.

“We currently have sufficient forces and means to counter them, but the enemy is also increasing its capabilities. Right now, an intense battle for air superiority is underway,” Mysnyk adds.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a Franco-British mission would be sent to Ukraine. The mission’s primary objective is to strengthen the Ukrainian military’s capabilities.

The “Coalition of the Willing,” led by France and Britain, has been working on a plan to potentially deploy thousands of military personnel to Ukraine. However, European diplomatic sources say that significant doubts exist about the plan’s feasibility without US security backing.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts