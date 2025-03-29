Russia concentrates troops near Sumy Oblast, bombs 40 settlements in single day

Russian troops have concentrated most of their forces near Sumy Oblast, says Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, the spokesperson for the Siversk operational-tactical grouping, UkrInform reports.

On 27 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the next Russian offensives could target Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The Russian attacks and airstrikes have intensified along the border in Sumy Oblast recently as Russian forces were attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses and disrupt supply routes to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Russian Kursk Oblast.

Mysnyk states that Ukrainian forces fully control their area of responsibility, which includes Chernihiv, Sumy, and part of Kharkiv oblasts.

“The intensity of Russian shelling along the entire border remains quite high, with Sumy Oblast being the most heavily targeted. In the territorial communities of the Sumy district, Russian troops use guided aerial bombs daily, wiping out settlements off the map. Over the past day, we recorded strikes on 54 settlements, 40 of which were in Sumy Oblast,” Mysnyk reported.

He specifies that the occupiers primarily employ FPV drones of various types, unmanned aerial vehicle-dropped munitions, strike drones, and guided aerial bombs, while artillery use has decreased.

Commenting on Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, Mysnyk has noted that the highest concentration of Russian forces is currently near Sumy Oblast.

“Russia’s main concentration is opposite our Sumy Oblast. Besides sabotage and reconnaissance groups, they deploy small infantry groups to probe our defenses. Where possible, they attempt to amass forces or seize settlements. However, our troops detect them in time,” he says.

Mysnyk emphasizes that Ukraine’s Defense Forces closely monitor Russian military formations along the border and their numbers.

“We are carefully tracking the presence and movements of Russian troops along the border. At this moment, we do not see signs of the formation of a large strike group,” he says, adding that Ukrainian forces are prepared for various battlefield scenarios.

He also notes that Russia is deploying all types of drones in the border areas.

“We currently have sufficient forces and means to counter them, but the enemy is also increasing its capabilities. Right now, an intense battle for air superiority is underway,” Mysnyk adds.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a Franco-British mission would be sent to Ukraine. The mission’s primary objective is to strengthen the Ukrainian military’s capabilities.

The “Coalition of the Willing,” led by France and Britain, has been working on a plan to potentially deploy thousands of military personnel to Ukraine. However, European diplomatic sources say that significant doubts exist about the plan’s feasibility without US security backing.

Related: