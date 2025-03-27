Russia is ready to agree to a ceasefire in the Black Sea, but will do so in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Meduza reports. According to him, some of the conditions include lifting sanctions that were not imposed by the US.

This concerns Russia’s return to the SWIFT international banking system, which is registered in Belgium. On 26 March, European Commission Spokesperson Anitta Hipper said that one of the key preconditions for easing or lifting EU sanctions is the “unconditional withdrawal” of all Russian forces from Ukraine.

“After our meeting (…) the Russians detailed a number of conditions that they want to see met in order to (reach a ceasefire in the Black Sea). So we’re going to evaluate that. Some of those conditions include sanctions that are not ours, they belong to the European Union,” he explained.

He added that the US now needs to evaluate Russia’s demands. Rubio explained that US officials will work to more fully understand what Russia’s position is or what they are asking for in return and then present Russia’s position to President Donald Trump, who will decide on further US actions.

At the same time, he emphasized that the mere fact of discussing a ceasefire is already positive.

The conditions listed in the Kremlin’s statement on maritime ceasefire, including the lifting of restrictions and sanctions on a major agricultural bank, food and fertilizer exporters, and Russian vessels, largely reflect the demands Moscow made two years ago during negotiations to extend the Black Sea deal, which was first agreed upon in July 2022, Reuters reports.

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea deal in July 2023, complaining that the requirements for its food and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled, and bombarded the ports of Odesa, destroying grain storage facilities.

Ukraine has never attacked civilian vessels in the Black Sea or in Russian ports, nor the Russian ports themselves, only oil depots at Port Krym in Tuapse.

Earlier, US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said he believes everything is on the table in the Ukraine—US—Russia talks, including reconnection of Russia to the SWIFT banking system, as Moscow “would like to.”

He added that US President Donald Trump would not hesitate to raise sanctions if he sees it fit.

“There would be a proper discussion on the proper way to bring Russia back into the international system, but I think it’s premature to discuss the terms of a deal before we have a deal,” he concluded.

