Bessent reveals if U.S. is ready to connect Russia back to SWIFT

US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent believes that everything is on the table in the Ukraine- US- Russia talks.

In an interview with Fox News, he answered the question of whether the US is ready to reconnect Russia to the SWIFT banking system as Moscow “would like to.”

“I think everything’s on the table,” he answered, adding that the Treasury is related to national security as it implements financial sanctions. However, it will depend on “the Russian leadership’s next moves, whether the sanctions go up or down.”

He added that POTUS Donald Trump would not hesitate to raise sanctions if he sees it fit.

“There would be a proper discussion on the proper way to bring Russia back into the international system, but I think it’s premature to discuss the terms of a deal before we have a deal,” he concluded.

He also touched upon the rare minerals deal that fell through after the Oval Office spat between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

“We passed along a completed document for economic partnership; it’s currently being reviewed by Ukrainians, and we hope to go to full discussions and perhaps even get signatures next week,” he said, adding that the new version of the document is much bigger than the original four-page agreement.