Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Bessent reveals if U.S. is ready to connect Russia back to SWIFT

US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent discusses the future of sanctions
byLesia Dubenko
27/03/2025
2 minute read
Scott Bessent
Scott Bessent, tapped to lead the Treasury Department, testifies before the Senate Finance Committee at a confirmation hearing, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. (Greg Nash/The Hill)
Bessent reveals if U.S. is ready to connect Russia back to SWIFT

US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent believes that everything is on the table in the Ukraine- US- Russia talks.

In an interview with Fox News, he answered the question of whether the US is ready to reconnect Russia to the SWIFT banking system as Moscow “would like to.”

“I think everything’s on the table,” he answered, adding that the Treasury is related to national security as it implements financial sanctions. However, it will depend on “the Russian leadership’s next moves, whether the sanctions go up or down.”

He added that POTUS Donald Trump would not hesitate to raise sanctions if he sees it fit.

“There would be a proper discussion on the proper way to bring Russia back into the international system, but I think it’s premature to discuss the terms of a deal before we have a deal,” he concluded.

He also touched upon the rare minerals deal that fell through after the Oval Office spat between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

“We passed along a completed document for economic partnership; it’s currently being reviewed by Ukrainians, and we hope to go to full discussions and perhaps even get signatures next week,” he said, adding that the new version of the document is much bigger than the original four-page agreement.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts