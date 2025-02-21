Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

These are the two most popular and least popular foreign politicians in Ukraine

The numbers are in
byLesia Dubenko
21/02/2025
1 minute read
nato chief europe ready step up lead ukraine security guarantees leaders eu several european countries during meetin paris 17 2025 secretary general mark rutte announced europe's readiness providing following emergency
Leaders of the EU, NATO, and several European countries during their meetin in Paris on 17 February 2025. Image: X/Mark Rutte
These are the two most popular and least popular foreign politicians in Ukraine

A fresh poll revealed the names of foreign politicians who enjoy the greatest support among Ukrainians.

According to Rating Group, 77% of Ukrainians support French President Emmanuel Macron.

1% of approval goes to Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin, who’s been waging a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine for almost three years now.

Other popular politicians include Polish President Andrzej Duda at 72%, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at 67%, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (both at 57%), as well as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (56%).

The unpopular ones include pro-Russian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (11%) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (8%).

Rating Group conducted the survey among 1,200 respondents representing Ukraine’s population aged 18 and older in all accessible oblasts, excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas and areas without Ukrainian cellular connection.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts