These are the two most popular and least popular foreign politicians in Ukraine

A fresh poll revealed the names of foreign politicians who enjoy the greatest support among Ukrainians.

According to Rating Group, 77% of Ukrainians support French President Emmanuel Macron.

1% of approval goes to Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin, who’s been waging a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine for almost three years now.

Other popular politicians include Polish President Andrzej Duda at 72%, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at 67%, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (both at 57%), as well as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (56%).

The unpopular ones include pro-Russian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (11%) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (8%).

Rating Group conducted the survey among 1,200 respondents representing Ukraine’s population aged 18 and older in all accessible oblasts, excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas and areas without Ukrainian cellular connection.