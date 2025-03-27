US President Donald Trump seeks to change the status of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin—from a pariah to a partner, says Ivor Bennett in a report for Sky News.

The journalist calls this moment significant: for the first time in over three years, Washington is not increasing sanctions against Moscow, but instead, talking about lifting them. This is the clearest confirmation of the rapprochement between the US and Russia and a clear signal of Trump’s intention to build a partnership with Putin.

For now, it’s about a partial easing of restrictions that will allow Russian exports of agricultural products and fertilizers to return to global markets.

It’s worth noting that Russian food products and fertilizers have always been formally excluded from the West’s sanctions list. However, actual difficulties in exporting arose due to Russian banks’ disconnection from the European-based SWIFT system.

As a result, payments were delayed, and transactions carried high fees, even in trade with friendly countries. Moscow is seeking the removal of sanctions on Rosselkhozbank—the key state agricultural bank—and the restoration of its access to SWIFT.

This can be seen as a small easing of the sanctions regime. However, such a step will have serious symbolic importance.

Western allies of Ukraine were united in imposing a sanctions front against Moscow. But now, one of the strongest supporters of this policy is starting to dismantle it.

Additionally, there is concern that the Kremlin will use this concession to its advantage, such as pushing for the lifting of restrictions on the supply of agricultural machinery.

These restrictions were imposed because some components of it could be used for military purposes.

Is there a guarantee that these parts won’t end up in weapons production? Washington may trust Moscow, but Kyiv certainly will not.

Another problem for Ukraine and its European allies is that Putin seems to be receiving these concessions without making any significant steps in return.

Russia agreed to a maritime ceasefire, but it is far from a full peace. Such an agreement has already existed as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative since July 2022.

Moscow withdrew from this agreement in 2023, citing difficulties with the export of food and fertilizers, and is now returning to the same demands. Meanwhile, attacks in the Black Sea have already decreased significantly, and Ukrainian grain exports have almost returned to pre-war levels.

Thus, the maritime ceasefire is unlikely to significantly impact the war itself. However, this agreement is important for Washington and Moscow. For Trump, it is an opportunity to announce a step toward peace. For Putin, it is the first step toward lifting isolation.

Related: