Slovenia to join EU ammunition procurement program for Ukraine

Slovenia to join EU ammunition procurement program for Ukraine

An image shows artillery shells. Source: Ukroboronprom
 

Latest news Ukraine

Slovenia has decided to join the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine’s Armed Forces program and will sign an agreement with European Defense Agency (EDA) which includes 23 EU member states and Norway, RTV Slovenija reported.

The decision was made during the meeting of the EU defense and foreign ministers within the framework of a plan to supply 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next 12 months.

EU greenlights €2 billion plan to boost ammunition supplies to Ukraine

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags