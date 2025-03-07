Support us on Patreon
United Russia party representatives characterized the criticism as “inhumane and provocative interpretations” of their support for military families.
07/03/2025
A Russian mother, whose son died fighting against Ukraine, defended receiving a meat grinder as an International Women's Day gift, asserting she specifically requested the item from the United Russia party.
A Russian mother, whose son died fighting against Ukraine, defended receiving a meat grinder as an International Women’s Day gift, asserting she specifically requested the item from the United Russia party.

Since the full-scale war began, approximately 882,950 Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Given the high casualty counts, it is speculated that the Kremlin values territorial gains over the lives of its soldiers, using a “meat grinder” approach which means sending waves of soldiers to exhaust Ukrainian forces and reveal their positions to Russian artillery.

After the criticism of this guft sparked online, the resident of Polyarnye Zori in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast recorded a video statement explaining that she had explicitly requested the kitchen appliance because she needed it, according to Mediazona.

“I myself asked for the meat grinder,” the mother stated in her video message, expressing gratitude to the United Russia party for fulfilling her request.

The gifts were distributed as part of United Russia’s “Flowers for Heroes’ Mothers” campaign, commemorating women whose children died in the war. The campaign included flowers and various household items.

“Our duty is to support the mothers of the fatherland’s heroes with actions instead of words. We want to stand by these strong women, share their feelings, and provide help at a difficult moment,” the politicians from the town of Polyarnye Zori said in a statement.

City head Maxim Chengaev explained the situation by noting that while meat grinders weren’t included in their standard gift packages for military families, officials accommodated her specific request.

“We provide individualized support and comprehensive assistance to all families of Special Military Operation participants with great respect and understanding,” Chengaev said.

The incident appears to have generated criticism online, as party representatives defended their actions in accompanying statements. United Russia officials claimed the congratulatory gesture was being “misrepresented” and urged the public “not to support inhumane and provocative interpretations” of their gift-giving initiative.

