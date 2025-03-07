Support us on Patreon
The Hill: Republican senators urge Trump to reconsider Ukraine aid pause, saying it helps Putin

“It’s the Ukrainians who are shedding blood,” said one of the senators, warning that the battlefield situation could deteriorate rapidly within months without American support.
Ukrainian military equipment. Illustrative image.
Ukrainian military equipment. Illustrative image. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Republican lawmakers expressed concern about the potential negative consequences of President Trump’s decision to pause military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine. According to the Hill, they warned that a prolonged stoppage could severely undermine Ukraine’s war effort.

On 4 March 2025, Donald Trump suspended all US military aid to Ukraine, including intelligence sharing, following a contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The suspension, effective immediately, halts the delivery of billions of dollars in military equipment, including ammunition and vehicles, some of which were already in transit or awaiting deployment in Poland.

This decision marks a significant shift from the previous administration’s support, which had provided over $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

The suspension raises concerns about Ukraine’s defense capabilities and the potential for increased pressure on Kyiv to make concessions in peace negotiations with Moscow.

While acknowledging the president’s authority to halt weapons shipments for assessment purposes temporarily, pressure NATO allies for increased contributions, and create space for peace negotiations, GOP senators remain worried about the extended pause.

Military experts cited warn that Ukraine’s forces could begin to falter within four to six months without new American aid despite currently managing to contain Russian troops along the front line.

“It’s a concern for the Ukrainian people. I worry more about how people on the battlefield feel about it,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a leading Ukraine supporter. He warned the pause “could be helpful to Putin” and called it “bad optics,” The Hill reports. 

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) took a firmer stance, stating,

“I do not think we should be pausing our efforts. It’s the Ukrainians who are shedding blood,” and calling this “a critical time for Ukraine.”

South Dakota Senator John Thune, the Republican Majority Leader, stressed that halting military assistance to Ukraine is not permanent but rather a strategic interruption. He expressed optimism that this approach would facilitate negotiations leading to a peaceful end to the prolonged war while preserving Ukrainian sovereignty. 

Republican legislators also called for the immediate resumption of intelligence sharing, questioning the strategic value of withholding crucial battlefield information from Ukraine.

Several GOP senators specifically questioned the decision to halt intelligence sharing. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he was “very worried” about the long-term implications, noting that intelligence “gives Ukraine an edge.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a Senate Intelligence Committee member, called the intelligence “essential for them to be able to stay in the fight,” while Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) directly stated, “I disagree with it.”

 

