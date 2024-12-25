Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1035: Russia targets apartment building on Christmas Eve; Ukraine attacks Russian airfield

Exclusives

How Usyk built himself into boxing’s perfect champion, explained. Ukraine’s newest hero trains longer underwater than dolphins. Fury just learned why that matters in boxing.

Putin’s nuclear threats aim to scare the West – but Ukraine’s allies are calling his bluff. As Russia raises the nuclear stakes with bold threats against NATO, Kremlin’s propaganda unveils Putin’s real plan: amplifying Western fears to achieve what his military cannot.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian drone pilots turn North Korean fire against themselves. North Koreans are successfully countered in Kursk Oblast through advanced drone warfare tactics, exposing their combat readiness and adaptability deficiencies.

Ukraine conducting “stabilization measures” near Donetsk’s Velyka Novosilka to prevent Makarivka encirclement. A military spokesperson said the Defense Forces are focusing on maintaining communication lines and supply routes while preventing potential encirclement of units in the contested area.

None of 60 Russian explosive drones reach targets, other strikes kill two. The Russian drone assault caused no damage, but other attacks killed two, injured five more, and damaged farms, homes, factories in five regions.

ISW: Russians may delay Pokrovsk envelopment for Donetsk Oblast border push. Russian forces intensify operations near Pokrovsk, possibly aiming to widen their salient, envelop the town, or advance toward the Donetsk boundary.

Explosions reported near strategic airbase in Russia’s Millerovo next to Luhansk Oblast (video). Russian authorities claimed to have countered multiple drone attacks near the airfield in Rostov Oblast, as local residents shared footage of explosions.

North Korean losses in Ukraine reach 3,000 soldiers, says Zelenskyy. As North Korean forces suffer mounting casualties in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President Zelenskyy alerts international community to the dangers of expanding Russia-North Korea military cooperation and weapons technology transfers.

Intelligence and technology

Economist: Ukraine secretly revives its missile industry amid aid uncertainty. Ukraine revitalizes domestic missile production through private initiatives and state support while facing Russian attacks on manufacturing facilities.

International

Latvia donates 612 vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine. The law adopted in February 2023 allowed Latvia to donate all vehicles the state has confiscated to support Ukraine, and since then the total value of donated cars is estimated to have reached €2.25 million.

Ukraine receives $1 billion from Japan and UK under World Bank program. Financial assistance is crucial to cover social and humanitarian expenditures of the Ukrainian budget, while nearly all country’s tax revenues are spent on the military.

US delivers first $ 1 billion from frozen Russian asset proceeds to Ukraine. This marks the first time frozen Russian assets have been used to support Ukraine’s state budget.

Russian cargo ship Ursa Major sinks off Spanish coast after explosion. The vessel sank between Spain and Algeria after an engine room explosion, leaving two crew missing and 14 rescued.

Vatican has no mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, says Ukrainian Catholic leader. Archbishop Sviatoslav said that in response to a question about Pope Francis’s controversial statements on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Italy extends military aid to Ukraine through 2025. PM Giorgia Meloni’s Cabinet prolonged the authorization for the “transfer of military vehicles, materials, and equipment.”

Ukraine needs stable and peaceful post-Assad Syria, Zelenskyy says. The Ukrainian President reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to providing grain as humanitarian aid to Syria, aiming to bolster food security and promote stability.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian missile targets apartment block in Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve, killing at least one civilian. The search and rescue operation continues at the site of Russia’s ballistic missile attack on civilians. The strike injured at least 14 as of 20:00.

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers create nation’s largest trident from traditional Christmas didukhs. Hundreds of traditional small figures crafted from grain stems were tied together in the seven-meter high Ukrainian coat of arms.

Political and legal developments

Russia makes € 7 billions from fish sales through Dutch ports, envoy says. Russian fishing industry maintains significant EU market presence through Dutch ports, utilizing Norwegian vessels and local infrastructure while generating billions in revenue.

New developments

Inside Ukraine’s lost sovereignty battle that created world’s favorite Christmas song. A century ago, Ukraine’s desperate fight for independence from Russia led to the boldest soft power gamble in history — and gave birth to the world’s most iconic Christmas hit.

“Hypocritical” to arm Ukraine, Pope Francis says, silent on Russian terror. The pontiff criticized European weapons deliveries to Ukraine while calling for peace negotiations, yet notably refrained from urging Russia to withdraw its invasion forces or release deported Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy accuses Slovak PM Fico of selling out to Putin. Ukraine’s President denounced Fico’s cooperation with Russia, revealing concerns about hidden payment schemes and deliberate efforts to maintain Russian energy dominance in Europe.

Russian losses

As of 24 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 777720 (+1630)

Tanks: 9624 (+9)

APV: 19915 (+30)

Artillery systems: 21323 (+10)

MLRS: 1256

Anti-aircraft systems: 1030

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20834 (+44)

Cruise missiles : 2948

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 32086 (+47)

