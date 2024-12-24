None of 60 Russian explosive drones reach targets, other strikes kill two

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack across Ukraine on 24 December, targeting several regions. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly successfully repelled the drone assault, but other Russian attacks killed at least two and injured five civilians, according to local authorities.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian forces attacked with 60 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including Shahed-type one-way attack drones, launched from Russia’s areas of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk between 10:00 on 23 December and 09:00 on 24 December.

Ukrainian air defense forces, including anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups, successfully intercepted 36 attack drones across multiple regions including Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, the Air Force reported. Another 23 Russian UAVs were lost from radar tracking without negative consequences, while one drone remained airborne as of 10:16.

Only about an hour later, the Air Force announced, “All clear regarding the threat of enemy attack drones in the regions.”

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, head of Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported via Telegram that air defenders shot down 7 Russian drones overnight. Russian forces also targeted the Nikopol district with artillery and Grad MLRS systems, striking Nikopol, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities. The attacks damaged three detached houses, an outbuilding, and a vehicle, causing a fire, though no casualties were reported.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv around 4 a.m., Suspilne reported. Kyiv Oblast Military Administration confirmed air defense systems were active in the region during an air raid alert.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, explosions were reported twice in the morning – around 6:45 and 7:00, according to Suspilne, following Air Force warnings about drones heading toward Starokostiantyniv hosting a Ukrainian bomber base.

Russian artillery struck Bilozirka in Kherson Oblast at midnight with 13 impacts recorded, damaging an administrative building but causing no casualties, the Regional Military Administration said. Suspilne reported that its correspondents heard three rounds of explosions in Kherson during the morning. The city’s Korabelny district attack disrupted electricity and water supply in the Shumensky neighborhood, according to Kherson City Military Administration head Mrochko, who said repair work would begin once the security situation allows.

Other Russian attacks hurt civilians

Kherson Oblast

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian aggression killed one person and injured two others on 23 December.

On 24 December at 11:00, a Russian drone dropped explosives on Beryslav, injuring a 41-year-old man with blast trauma, concussion, and leg wounds, and a 48-year-old man with shrapnel wounds, a broken leg, and a concussion. Both are hospitalized.

Kharkiv Oblast

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported a Russian shelling attack on Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, on 23 December injured a 66-year-old man.

Donetsk Oblast

Donetsk Oblast authorities reported that Russian strikes on 23 December killed one person in Kostiantynivka and injured two others. The Russian attacks damaged homes and industrial facilities in several cities, including Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Siversk.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Authorities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported 200 Russian strikes on 13 settlements on 23 December. The attacks, involving drones, bombing, and artillery, caused extensive property damage but no civilian casualties.

Sumy Oblast

On the morning of 24 December, Russian Shahed drone strikes targeted the Krolevets community in Sumy Oblast. No human casualties were reported, but a livestock farm was damaged, and cows were injured.

Related: