Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Explosions reported near strategic airbase in Russia’s Millerovo next to Luhansk Oblast (video)

Russian authorities claimed to have countered multiple drone attacks near the airfield in Rostov Oblast, as local residents shared footage of explosions.
byYuri Zoria
24/12/2024
2 minute read
explosions reported near strategic airbase russia's millerovo next luhansk oblast fire area military rostov russia evening 23 2024 d23a2f15-cfba-44da-a457-cab680220033 ukraine news ukrainian reports
Fire in the area of the Millerovo military airbase in Rostov Oblast, Russia, on the evening of 23 December 2024. Photo: Telegram/Supernova+
Explosions reported near strategic airbase in Russia’s Millerovo next to Luhansk Oblast (video)

Multiple drone attacks were reported late on 23 December targeting Millerovo in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, where a strategic military airfield is located, according to local officials and residents.

Millerovo Airbase in Russia’s Rostov Oblast is situated just a few kilometers west of the occupied Ukrainian border, approximately 80 km from occupied Luhansk and 170 km from the frontline. The previous Ukrainian drone assault targeted Millerovo base on 20 July 2024. The attack destroyed a fuel depot and an aviation hangar at the military airfield, which hosts Russian fighter aircraft. The base hosted Russia’s 31st Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment, comprising two squadrons of Sukhoi Su-30SM Flanker jets. The 368th Assault Aviation Regiment, equipped with Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot aircraft, was also deployed to Millerovo during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Acting Governor of Rostov Oblast Yuri Slyusar claimed that air defense systems began engaging aerial targets around 21:00 local time (20:00 Kyiv time or 18:00 UTC).

Eight UAVs have already been shot down in the Millerovo area,” Slyusar stated around 20:30.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have destroyed nine unmanned aerial vehicles over Rostov Oblast between 19:40 and 20:20 Kyiv time, and two more drones over the Sea of Azov around 21:00 Kyiv time.

Local Telegram channels shared videos showing explosions and flashes in the sky, as well as fire on the ground. The extent of any potential damage currently remains unclear.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, stated that a “disco” is taking place in Millerovo. According to him, the base hosts a strategic airfield serving as a base for tactical aviation supporting Russian ground forces operating in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts