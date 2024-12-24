Ukraine needs stable and peaceful post-Assad Syria, Zelenskyy says

During a meeting of the Stavka of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 23 December, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined Ukraine’s strategy for engaging with post-Assad Syria, emphasizing the importance of regional stability.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had instructed the Government to organize the humanitarian grain supplies to Syria after the country’s dictator, Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow. Among Russia’s claimed reasons for its presence in Syria was the alleged aim of ensuring the country’s food security.

During his evening video address, the Ukrainian President said:

“It’s important for the world to work together now to bring peace to Syria and the entire region as quickly as possible, to restore stability there.”

Now, the President says he has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with establishing necessary contacts with Syrian people’s representatives and addressing Assad’s mistakes regarding Ukraine and Europe. Ukraine has pledged to support Syria’s food security during this transition period.

“This is our moral advantage – Ukraine helps many countries ensure normal life, particularly through food security,” Zelenskyy stated. “We need this region stable and peaceful, like any other world’s region,” he said.

Ukraine urges more sanctions against Russian shadow fleet

The President detailed his conversation with British Prime Minister Starmer about Russian tankers, thanking Britain for its continued support and readiness to help. They discussed investments in defense production and weapons supplies, as well as sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet of tankers. Britain leads the effort to sanction Moscow’s shadow fleet that helps Russia to bypass sanctions.

Following the recent sinking of several Russian tankers in the Black Sea, triggering an environmental disaster, Zelenskyy emphasized the impact of aging Russian tankers – some reportedly 50 years old – leaking fuel oil along the coastline.

“No sea in the world – neither the Black Sea nor Azov, Baltic, North Sea – deserves all this damage from Russian presence,” he emphasized.

President says North Korean casualties in Kursk surpassed 3,000

According to Zelenskyy, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at the Stavka meeting on North Korean casualties in Kursk operations, with over 3,000 soldiers killed or wounded.

“Russia simply as disposable assets in assaults,” Zelenskyy stated.

He warned that Moscow’s transfer of military technologies to North Korea threatens regional stability, particularly affecting countries near the Korean Peninsula, including China.

The Ukrainian president criticized the international community’s inadequate response to what he called “criminal collaboration” between Russia and North Korea. He warned that Moscow’s transfer of military technologies to North Korea and its support of the Pyongyang regime poses a threat to regional stability, particularly affecting countries near the Korean Peninsula, including China.

“When such things happen, you understand the worthlessness of words from those who call on Russia not to expand the war and not make the situation worse,” Zelenskyy stated, adding that “Moscow doesn’t understand words but must feel strength. Peace through strength is possible.“

On pro-Russian Slovak PM Fico’s visit to Moscow

Finally, Zelenskyy provided further details on pro-Russian Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s visit to Moscow to secure Russian gas supplies via Ukraine, which Ukraine plans to cut off starting in 2025. Zelenskyy accuses Slovak PM Fico of selling out to Putin

The Ukrainian President said:

“We are fighting for our lives, Fico is fighting for money, and hardly for money for Slovakia. Shadowy agreements with Putin are either a trade in state interests or work for his own pocket.”

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine had offered compensation for Slovak losses from Russian transit cuts and alternatives for non-Russian gas transit at the European Commission’s request.

“Fico did not want compensation for the Slovaks. And he does not want to cooperate with the European Commission. For some reason, it is more profitable for him in Moscow. Everyone in Europe understands why,” Zelenskyy stated.

