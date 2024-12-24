Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1034: Majority of Ukrainians support nuclear weapons program

Exclusives

He fought Putin’s prisons for 10 years – then spent 913 days in one. From defending rights to defending Ukraine, rights advocate Maksym Butkevych confronted his harshest test: surviving 913 days in Russian prisons he once fought from the outside.

Military

“Entire platoons didn’t return”: Ukrainian partisans say Russian soldiers’ morale undermined after Dnipro crossing failed assault. Ukrainian partisan group Atesh reveals resistance among Russian troops after devastating losses in failed Dnipro River crossing attempts, with soldiers actively seeking ways to avoid new assaults.

Frontline report: North Korean army lost 1000+ troops in first week in Russia’s Kursk. North Korean troops secured a position in the northern forest through mass attacks but failed to properly conceal their forces, leaving them exposed to Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes.

ISW: Ukraine regains positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russians advance in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast. Russian forces achieve territorial gains near Kupiansk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk, while Ukrainian forces successfully restore previously lost positions in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, ISW says.

As of 23 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 776090 (+1990)

Tanks: 9615 (+6)

APV: 19885 (+15)

Artillery systems: 21313 (+29)

MLRS: 1256

Anti-aircraft systems: 1030

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20790 (+55)

Cruise missiles: 2948 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 32039 (+67)

Intelligence and Technology

EU bank funds € 86 million anti-drone shield for Ukraine’s power grid amid Russian attacks. Ukrenergo accelerates the construction of protective structures at a critical power substations.

New British anti-drone weapon offers cheap solution against Russia’s Shahed attacks. As Russia ramps up Shahed drone production to 2,000 units monthly, Britain’s new radio-frequency weapon offers a game-changing defense solution, destroying drone electronics from a kilometer away for less than $0.13.

Germany delivers 15 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, two Patriot launchers in new aid for Ukraine. Berlin boosts Ukraine’s air defenses with advanced missile systems and ammunition as Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure intensify, though Taurus long-range missiles remain absent from the package.

Russian Shahed drone parts warehouse destroyed in Tatarstan, per Ukrainian intelligence. HUR says vital components for 400 Iranian-designed attack drones worth $16 million were destroyed by a fire at Russia’s Alabuga facility.

Ukraine signs direct contract with Rheinmetall on artillery ammunition supply. The contract, funded by the Ukrainian state budget, will be executed in the first half of 2025.

“Russia’s arsenal already peaked,” defense expert dismisses Putin’s threats after Kazan drone attack. Serhii Zgurets, head of Defense Express, says Russia has exhausted all conventional weapons except nuclear arms, contradicting Putin’s vow of retaliation for Ukraine’s drone strikes on critical military facilities in Tatarstan.

International

Switzerland invests $250 million in nuclear shelter upgrades as Ukraine war spurs safety concerns. Swiss officials acknowledge Europe’s diminished stability as they modernize Cold War-era nuclear shelters to protect nine million residents.

Give weapons instead of peacekeepers, Ukraine’s ex-foreign minister tells European allies. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argues against the proposed European peacekeeping mission, saying billions in mission costs would be better spent on weapons and military aid for Ukraine’s defense.

Several EU countries ready to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, Ukrainian MFA says. Discussions on EU peacekeeper deployment come as Trump plans to seek a ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war next month.

Ukraine receives $1.1 billion tranche from IMF under extended fund facility. The financial aid was delivered under an extended financing mechanism, supporting critical budget expenditures while requiring continued reforms amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Russia may attack NATO territory by 2030, warns German defense minister. Currently, Russia targets German infrastructure and energy systems, funds far-right parties AfD and BSW, spreads disinformation through social media, Pistorius says.

WSJ: North Korea boosts weapons supply to Russia amid deepening alliance. Satellite imagery reveals North Korea’s massive expansion of weapons production facilities and increased shipments to Russia.

Pro-Russian Slovak PM Fico visits Putin as Ukraine refuses gas transit. Fico rushed to Moscow after Kyiv declared that Ukraine would not allow Moscow to earn additional billions from gas transit through Ukraine while continuing its aggression.

Trump says Putin wants to meet him “as soon as possible”. He called the Russo-Ukraine war “a horrible-horrible war”

Political and Legal Developments

Majority of Ukrainians support nuclear weapons restoration, new poll shows. A new poll shows the majority of Ukrainians favor a nuclear weapons program despite potential international consequences, marking a shift from 1990s attitudes.

Zelenskyy believes Ukraine can join NATO. Ukraine’s membership in NATO is “achievable,” but Kyiv will need to fight to convince its allies to make it happen

New Developments

Defense expert warns against freezing Russo-Ukrainian war without weakening Moscow. Mykola Bielieskov cautions that a rushed ceasefire without security guarantees would enable Russia’s strategy to destabilize Ukraine systematically.

Ukrainian forces to train under new NATO-based standards for extreme conditions. From Arctic to desert warfare, Ukrainian forces launch comprehensive survival training program based on NATO expertise while implementing hundreds of alliance standards in preparation for eventual membership.

First Polish-trained Ukrainian Legion unit arrives in Ukraine as next recruits prepare for January start. Poland’s military begins training international volunteers for Ukraine’s new legion while providing equipment and infrastructure.

North Korean “Storm” elite troops face heavy losses in Ukraine as drone warfare exposes training gaps. Elite North Korean special forces suffered significant casualties in Ukraine as a lack of drone warfare training and language barriers hamper their effectiveness in modern combat conditions.

Peace talks require forcing Russia to negotiate over claimed territories, says ex-foreign minister. Ukraine’s former foreign minister explains why peace talks face a fundamental barrier: Russia’s policy of never negotiating territories it claims as its own.

North Korea prepares additional troops and suicide drones for Russia. Seoul’s military intelligence indicates Pyongyang’s preparations to expand its military support for Russia, including troop rotations, artillery systems, and suicide drones.

