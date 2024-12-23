Eng
First Polish-trained Ukrainian Legion unit arrives in Ukraine as next recruits prepare for January start

Poland’s military begins training international volunteers for Ukraine’s new legion while providing equipment and infrastructure.
byOlena Mukhina
23/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
The first unit of the Ukrainian Legion, formed in Poland, has traveled to Ukraine to continue its training, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The formation of the Ukrainian Legion was outlined in a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland. Under this arrangement, the Ukrainian Legion in Poland would be trained, armed, and prepared to defend Ukraine, with the Polish army responsible for training and Kyiv overseeing recruitment.

Speaking with the journalists, Bodnar said that the next group of volunteers will sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 10 January 2025 and begin training at a military range in Poland.

“We would like the process to move faster, but it is progressing as it is. We are working to ensure this information is widely available across EU countries and potentially beyond the Atlantic.

Our role is limited to voluntary encouragement; this is a fully voluntary unit. I am confident that our citizens who join will be satisfied with the quality of training they receive,” Bodnar said.

He noted that the first legionnaires will continue their preparation at training grounds in Ukraine. The number of volunteers remains undisclosed.

Under the bilateral agreement, Ukraine will provide Legion volunteers with uniforms and medical supplies, while Poland will supply the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and weaponry during the training period.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov urged all European Ukrainians to join the Ukrainian Legion, emphasizing that volunteers would receive state-of-the-art training from allies in Poland, Lithuania, and other EU countries. The legion is also set to be equipped with the best equipment from Ukraine’s international partners to enhance its battlefield effectiveness.

In 2024, the Czech Republic said it was also exploring the possibility of establishing a Ukrainian Legion.

Czech Republic considering formation of Ukrainian Legion

