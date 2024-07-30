Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Czech Republic considering formation of Ukrainian Legion

The Czech Republic is exploring the creation of a Ukrainian Legion, allowing refugees to voluntarily join and support their homeland’s defense efforts.
byMaria Tril
30/07/2024
2 minute read
czech defense minister jana cernochova czech has more military aid ukraine
The Czech Republic’s Minister of Defense, Jana Černochová, an illustrative image/ Source: rbc.ru
Czech Republic considering formation of Ukrainian Legion

The Czech Republic is exploring the possibility of establishing a Ukrainian Legion, according to Radio Prague.

Defense Minister Jana Cernochova revealed that discussions are underway to allow Ukrainian refugees to join the legion and aid their homeland voluntarily.

“The Ukrainian community living in the Czech Republic is numerous, even without considering the wave that came as a result of the war. So it would make sense,” Cernochova said on Czech Television.

Chezh Republic reportedly will also continue training Ukrainian military personnel.

The initiative follows Poland’s similar proposal to organize military training for Ukrainians residing outside their country, including refugees. Karel Capek, a spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Defense, told Novinky.cz that the ministry is evaluating the Polish project from practical and legal perspectives.

Another ministry spokesperson, David Polak, confirmed to iDnes.cz: “The Ministry of Defense is gathering more information from the Polish side about forming the so-called ‘Ukrainian legion.’ When we collect this information, we will consider the possibility of our involvement.”

The concept of a Ukrainian Legion gained traction after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a bilateral security agreement. The document includes provisions for forming and training a Ukrainian Legion on Polish territory. Zelenskyy said that any Ukrainian citizen joining the legion could sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that several thousand Ukrainians in Poland have already registered to join the Ukrainian Legion. He said that the preparations for the first Ukrainian volunteer brigade are underway.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has urged all European Ukrainians to join the Ukrainian Legion, emphasizing that volunteers would receive state-of-the-art training from allies in Poland, Lithuania, and other EU countries.

The legion is also set to be equipped with the best equipment from Ukraine’s international partners to enhance its battlefield effectiveness.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts