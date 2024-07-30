Czech Republic considering formation of Ukrainian Legion

The Czech Republic is exploring the possibility of establishing a Ukrainian Legion, according to Radio Prague.

Defense Minister Jana Cernochova revealed that discussions are underway to allow Ukrainian refugees to join the legion and aid their homeland voluntarily.

“The Ukrainian community living in the Czech Republic is numerous, even without considering the wave that came as a result of the war. So it would make sense,” Cernochova said on Czech Television.

Chezh Republic reportedly will also continue training Ukrainian military personnel.

The initiative follows Poland’s similar proposal to organize military training for Ukrainians residing outside their country, including refugees. Karel Capek, a spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Defense, told Novinky.cz that the ministry is evaluating the Polish project from practical and legal perspectives.

Another ministry spokesperson, David Polak, confirmed to iDnes.cz: “The Ministry of Defense is gathering more information from the Polish side about forming the so-called ‘Ukrainian legion.’ When we collect this information, we will consider the possibility of our involvement.”

The concept of a Ukrainian Legion gained traction after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a bilateral security agreement. The document includes provisions for forming and training a Ukrainian Legion on Polish territory. Zelenskyy said that any Ukrainian citizen joining the legion could sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that several thousand Ukrainians in Poland have already registered to join the Ukrainian Legion. He said that the preparations for the first Ukrainian volunteer brigade are underway.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has urged all European Ukrainians to join the Ukrainian Legion, emphasizing that volunteers would receive state-of-the-art training from allies in Poland, Lithuania, and other EU countries.

The legion is also set to be equipped with the best equipment from Ukraine’s international partners to enhance its battlefield effectiveness.

Read also: