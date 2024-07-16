Eng
Ukraine, Czech Republic sign weapons production agreements in Prague

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Czech officials have signed agreements to build a new cartridge factory and manufacture assault rifles in Ukraine, marking a significant step in defense collaboration.
Olena Mukhina
16/07/2024
2 minute read
Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
On 16 July, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Ukrainian government representatives arrived in the Czech Republic on an official working visit to hold intergovernmental consultations.

Ahead of the meeting with Czech officials, the Ukrainian prime minister emphasized that the main topics of discussion will include ammunition supplies, integration into the EU and NATO, joint projects and production, infrastructure, and energy.

At the meeting, both countries signed several agreements on joint arms production, including the construction of a new cartridge factory by the Czech company Sellier & Bellot and the manufacture of assault rifles by Colt CZ Group in Ukraine.

Additionally, several memorandums of understanding were signed, covering cooperation in internal affairs, health, energy, and space research. Shmyhal highlighted the prospects for joint projects in ammunition production and helicopter repairs, as well as ongoing military training for Ukrainian soldiers in the Czech Republic.

The broth parties discussed the initiative for ammunition for Ukraine, which has been financially supported by 15 states. The first 50,000 shells have already arrived, with some having already been delivered at the front. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala noted that Prague will continue to regularly supply Ukraine with 10,000 large-caliber shells.

“We have good prospects and hope for joint projects in ammunition production on the territory of the Czech Republic or in safe places in Ukraine. Also, for the repair of Mi-type helicopters on Czech territory,” said Shmyhal.

Additionally, this year, 1,700 Ukrainians will undergo military training in the Czech Republic (a total of 6,000 military personnel have already been trained).

