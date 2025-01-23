Support us on Patreon
Czech Lex Ukrajina amendment blocks citizenship for Russian passport holders

Czechia’s Senate has approved permanent restrictions on citizenship applications from Russian nationals, requiring Russians to renounce their citizenship first.
Wallenstein Palace in Prague, the main building of the Senate. Photo: senat.cz
The Czech senate has approved amendments to the Lex Ukrajina law that prohibit granting Czech citizenship to Russians who haven’t renounced their Russian passports, RFE/RL’s Current Time reported on 23 January.

The law’s supporters justify the stricter requirements for EU passport acquisition by Russians citing two main factors: Russia’s three-year-long full-scale invasion of Ukraine and significant presence of Kremlin supporters and Russian intelligence-linked individuals within the Czech Russian diaspora.

According to the legislation, all current citizenship applications from Russians over 15 years old will be suspended indefinitely under the new version of Lex Ukrajina. The amendment includes limited exceptions for refugees, children under 15, and individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Czech economy or culture.

Russian residents in the Czech Republic and some MPs claimed that the law is discriminatory. The Czech ombudsman previously sent a letter to Interior Minister Vit Rakušan, whose party initiated the amendment, criticizing the bill and raising discrimination concerns.

Current Time notes that the Czech Republic maintains some of Europe’s strictest naturalization requirements. Applicants must reside in the country for at least 10 years, including five years with permanent residence status. Additional requirements include a clean criminal record, language proficiency, stable income, knowledge of Czech culture, history, and governance. Applications undergo thorough screening by Czech Security Services and the Interior Ministry. Exceptions may apply for refugees, individuals with Czech heritage, or those married to Czech citizens.

