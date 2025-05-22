The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially confirmed that it is reviewing the case of a Czech citizen who went to Russia. He joined the Russian Armed Forces but now is seeking help from Czech diplomats, says Daniel Dreik, the spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russian forces increasingly rely on poorly equipped infantry assaults, often described as “meat-grinder” attacks. Its leadership often sends waves of infantrymen into enemy fire with minimal artillery or drone support, resulting in heavy casualties.

According to the ministry, the man traveled around Russia, where he decided to serve in the Russian army. He is currently in a difficult situation and is asking the Czech authorities to help him return home, Militarnyi reports.

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes its repeated warnings against traveling to Russia due to the dangers involved and urges citizens still there to leave the country as soon as possible.

The government will act in accordance with Czech legislation and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. Details about further steps to resolve the situation of the Czech citizen serving in the Russian army are not yet disclosed, but intentions to assist his return have been stated.

Under Czech law, citizens are prohibited from serving in foreign armies without the president’s permission, except in cases of defending allied states. In November 2024, President Petr Pavel approved about sixty applications to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, coordinated with the relevant ministries.

At the same time, Czech citizens who joined the Ukrainian military without permission may face criminal liability, although they have the right to apply for amnesty.

The Czech authorities underscore that the security situation in Russia remains tense, and the embassy’s ability to support citizens is limited.