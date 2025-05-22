Support us on Patreon
Czech citizen who joined Russian Army now begs Prague for rescue

Now, he faces criminal charges at home.
byOlena Mukhina
22/05/2025
Russian soldier riding a motorcycle moments before being struck by an FPV drone. Screenshot: Ukrainian Presidential Brigade
The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially confirmed that it is reviewing the case of a Czech citizen who went to Russia. He joined the Russian Armed Forces but now is seeking help from Czech diplomats, says Daniel Dreik, the spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Russian forces increasingly rely on poorly equipped infantry assaults, often described as “meat-grinder” attacks. Its leadership often sends waves of infantrymen into enemy fire with minimal artillery or drone support, resulting in heavy casualties.

According to the ministry, the man traveled around Russia, where he decided to serve in the Russian army. He is currently in a difficult situation and is asking the Czech authorities to help him return home, Militarnyi reports

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes its repeated warnings against traveling to Russia due to the dangers involved and urges citizens still there to leave the country as soon as possible.

The government will act in accordance with Czech legislation and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. Details about further steps to resolve the situation of the Czech citizen serving in the Russian army are not yet disclosed, but intentions to assist his return have been stated.

Under Czech law, citizens are prohibited from serving in foreign armies without the president’s permission, except in cases of defending allied states. In November 2024, President Petr Pavel approved about sixty applications to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, coordinated with the relevant ministries.

At the same time, Czech citizens who joined the Ukrainian military without permission may face criminal liability, although they have the right to apply for amnesty.

The Czech authorities underscore that the security situation in Russia remains tense, and the embassy’s ability to support citizens is limited.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

